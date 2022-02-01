Corinthians lineup: Cássio tests positive for Covid-19 and does not play the classic against Santos | Corinthians

The day after beating Santos André 1-0 at the Bruno José Daniel stadium, Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava and started preparing for this Wednesday’s game, against Santos, at 21:35 (Brasília time), for the third round of the Paulista Championship.

Cássio, who had mild flu symptoms and who was also cut against Santo André, took a PCR test and tested positive for Covid-19. Thus, he is out of the classic and possibly the game against Ituano, on Sunday.

Matheus Donelli, who decided to stay at the club this window fighting for positions, should be a starter. Ivan, who is already registered with the CBF, can be listed and remain as an option for Sylvinho.

Willian and Renato Augusto, who were spared by the technical commission in the game at ABC paulista, went to the field and trained with the rest of the cast. They are expected to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday.

Cut at the last minute against Santo André because of a trauma to his right foot caused by a stomp, João Victor also worked normally.

A possible Corinthians for the game has: Matheus Donelli (Ivan); Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Du Queiroz; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Gustavo Mantuan.

