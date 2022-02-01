Corinthians’ victory behind the scenes is led by Paulinho and ‘ritual’ by Fbio Santos; Look

Corinthians beat Santo André 1-0, this Sunday, for the Campeonato Paulista. Shortly after, the club released, on its official TV, the traditional behind-the-scenes video, with unpublished images of the club’s dressing room before the match – see below.

In the second round of Paulistão, Timão did not have a great performance, but guaranteed the leadership of its group in the competition. THE My Helm separated the main moments of the video for you, fan.

pre-game

As usual, in addition to the arrival of the delegation at the stadium, the main moments of the pre-game were linked to motivational speeches. The first of them, by physical trainer Flávio de Oliveira, demanded victory from the athletes, in addition to a successful season.

“We agreed on a year-long bitch. So start now. It’s nice to win, damn it. Let’s go. help each other!“, said Flávio, still in the locker rooms, minutes before the ball rolled.

Another moment of strong motivation took place with the uniformed players, about to leave the dressing rooms. At the time, midfielder Paulinho called the word, and asked the players to concentrate.

“It’s trust, you have to get connected. The guys will come on, if we make a breach, they’ll run over us. But above us, no. You have to play like hell **”, said the steering wheel.

Sylvinho was also very participative in the moments of motivation before the game. In addition to the few words he said while still in the locker room, he made a point of greeting all the athletes on the way up to the lawn, wishing everyone to do a “good job”.

post game

Despite the victory, the images of the locker room after the game do not show great euphoria from the players. Scorer of the goal, Fábio Santos said he was happy with the result, and celebrated his debut in the season.

“Happy with the result, my first game of the season, I hadn’t played yet, as well as other players. So little by little the team is getting looser, creating goal situations, having better interaction. Three very important points”, said Fábio Santos.

Fagner also went to the lens of Corinthians TV to give your opinion on the match. The performance of the side, by the way, earned him the title of best in the field, in the Fan Noteshere from My Helm.

“Happy for the victory, we know how important it is, how difficult the Campeonato Paulista is, so we are very happy with the result, it gives us peace of mind for the next game. So it’s to continue at that same level, looking to evolve, to always fight for victories”, said shirt 23.

Another who gave a statement after the match was goalkeeper Matheus Donelli. He replaced Cássio, who at that time had flu-like symptoms, and had his diagnosis confirmed this Monday.

“I found out at the last minute that I was going to play. But I was calm, from the beginning, I already knew what had to be done, I went in with a good head and was able to play a great game. Thank God the team won a great victory”, said the goalkeeper.

Watch the full video

See more at: Paulinho, Fbio Santos and Campeonato Paulista.