Covid: New Zealand will allow entry of pregnant journalist who asked Taliban for help | World

Charlotte Bellis said she flew to Afghanistan after failing to get an entry ticket into her home country under New Zealand’s Covid-pandemic border rules put in place to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country. To date, New Zealand has had just 53 deaths from the virus and 1,600 cases of the disease.

Amid the repercussions of the Bellis case, criticism emerged of the journalist’s privileged connections with the Taliban.

The extremist group that controls Afghanistan has brutally repressed women’s rights since it took power after the US left the country. They were accused of arresting, torturing and even killing activists.

On Tuesday, following significant public attention surrounding the Bellis case, the New Zealand government said it had offered the journalist a quarantine location and flight options.

“There is an organized quarantine slot for Bellis,” Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told reporters at a daily briefing on the pandemic.

He denied that the action was a result of the attention her case received, saying the team handles emergency requests on a daily basis. “They always try to make contact with people and try to make arrangements work.”

The New Zealand government had previously said it had twice offered consular assistance to Bellis, who wrote about his experience in a national newspaper on Saturday.

What did Charlotte Bellis ask the Taliban?

In her column for the New Zealand Herald, Bellis said the government had last week rejected her request to return home to give birth.

Currently, Wellington allows citizens and permanent residents to enter, but only if they spend 10 days isolated in a quarantine hotel. As there is a high demand for these facilities and a limited number of places, many New Zealanders who wish to return are, in effect, unable to return to their country.

In her column, Bellis compared that experience to how she was treated by the Taliban, whom she had contacted to ask if she would be welcomed in Afghanistan as a pregnant unmarried woman.

When he spoke to senior Taliban officials, Bellis was in Belgium with her boyfriend, a Belgian photojournalist. However, her visa was running out of time as she was not a resident there.

The journalist said that Afghanistan was the only place she and her partner had visas, having been in the country last year to cover the withdrawal of US troops.

“You can come and you won’t have any problems. Just tell people you’re married and if the situation escalates, call us,” unnamed Taliban officials are said to have said, according to Bellis.

“When the Taliban offers you – a pregnant and unmarried woman – a safe haven, you know you’re in a bad way,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, single Afghan mothers report being frequently harassed by Taliban officials and pressured into handing over their children. Afghan women have reported disappearances and “imprisonment” in their own homes.

Afghanistan: Understand the risks for women under the Taliban regime

What was the impact of the case?

Following the publication of Bellis’ text, there were calls for the New Zealand authorities to adjust the emergency quarantine allocation criteria for pregnant women.

Officials defended the policy on Monday, saying the system had “served New Zealand exceptionally well, saved lives and kept demand for hospital admissions low, preventing our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed.”

The government also said Bellis was advised to apply for a visa again in an emergency category. It is unclear whether this happened or whether she was granted entry under her original order.

Bellis said she has also been granted asylum in another country, whose name she has not disclosed, since making her story public.

The journalist’s position, however, was criticized by some observers, human rights activists and the Afghans themselves.

“The story is just one more example of how non-Afghans are treated differently by the Taliban than Afghans,” tweeted Austrian-Afghan journalist Emran Feroz.

“Journalists who were seen as Afghans often faced threats, beatings, torture and murder, while non-Afghans … had many privileges and were welcomed and treated with kindness from all sides,” he added.