Crater on Mars resembles tree trunk rings; see the photo

An ice-rich crater with a series of concentric rings inside has been photographed in the northern hemisphere of Mars, drawing attention for looking like growth rings on tree trunks. The image of the formation, left by an impact that occurred in the past, was taken by the camera of the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), of the European Space Agency (ESA) and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. The record was produced in June 2021, when the spacecraft was flying over the Acidalia Planitia region of the Red Planet.

Just as tree trunk rings help scientists understand Earth’s climate in the past, patterns within the crater also reveal details of Mars’ history. The formation has possibly rich water ice deposits, which may have appeared when the planet was young, with a different tilt axis than it has today.

The crater was recorded by the CaSSIS camera aboard the Trace Gas Orbiter (Image: Reproduction/ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS)

Note that another interesting feature of these deposits in the crater are the shapes present there. There are polygonal and nearly circular patterns in the fractures, which are likely the result of seasonal temperature changes. With these changes, the ice-rich material undergoes cycles of expansion and contraction that, over time, create these uniquely shaped fractures.

In addition to the curious structure they have, the rings could help planetary scientists better understand the past of water on Mars, as the crater is in a place too hot for deposits of water ice to form. But we also need to consider that, like Earth, Mars has seasons caused by tilting its axis.

As this tilt changes over long periods (and here, “long periods” means hundreds to millions of years), this suggests that the deposits at the bottom of the crater arose sometime in the past, when the planet had an inclination that allowed the formation of water ice deposits at latitudes lower than those currently observed.

Source: ESA