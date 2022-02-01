Cryptos today: Bitcoin prepares for month high, Ethereum rises 8%, Solana shoots 17% and Méliuz launches cashback in BTC

January marked the worst start to the year since the “winter” of 2018, but the slight rise in Bitcoin (BTC) yesterday opens the possibility of a recovery for the cryptocurrency in February, a month historically marked by gains. At 7:13 am, the cryptocurrency was trading at $38,327, up 2.8% over the past 24 hours.

The market expectation is that the price of the digital asset will begin to demonstrate that the monetary tightening of the Federal Reserve (Fed), with high interest rates and a reduction in the balance sheet, is already priced in.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What's the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

The move comes amid a low volume of trading in the Asian market. Although it works 24 hours a day, the cryptocurrency market is impacted by the closing of exchanges in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore this week for the Chinese New Year holiday.

However, lower volume can bring greater volatility. “Bitcoin’s bullish momentum is slowly building up and could surprise positively if the dollar continues to weaken as the Fed’s tightening for the year starts to be priced in,” explains Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda.

“We see a short-term setup forming for a bounce, especially on a close above $40,000 for Bitcoin and $3,000 for Ethereum in February,” said trading firm QCP Capital in a note.

The crypto trading firm also expects market expectations for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike to moderate over the next two months, which could benefit equities and cryptocurrencies.

According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment, 40,785 bitcoins left exchanges last week, recording the biggest BTC outflow since September. “The continuing trend of coins moving to cold wallets [desconectadas da Internet] is historically good for long-term price movements,” Santiment said via Twitter.

The expectation of Bitcoin’s recovery, however, is accompanied by risks. Analysts, for now, do not see the possibility of a surge to the point of erasing the losses of the last three months, in which the asset plummeted about 50%. The cryptocurrency’s earnings would be limited to the $40,000 to $50,000 range.

Still, the momentary bounce brings relief to altcoins, which had lost ground yesterday, but regain strength and rallied more than BTC this morning, with Ethereum (ETH) up 8.1%.

The rally is led by the LooksRare (LOOKS) token from a rival OpenSea’s NFT platform, which is up 17% after hitting a record $8 billion in traded volume in an attempt by traders to maximize rewards from inflated trades. The platform pays users with the LOOKS token in an amount based on the volume of NFTs handled.

Another highlight is Solana (SOL), which rose 17% after Coinbase announced that it will list two tokens that run on this network, ORCA and FIDA. Until then, the American exchange had only made available assets created on Ethereum. At 7 am, the SOL was up 15% to $104.

In Brazil, Méliuz (CASH3) launched a new application that combines a shopping function with a digital bank and a card that offers cashback in Bitcoin.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:13 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 38,327.74 +2.8% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,742.04 +8.1% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 381.53 +2.5% Cardano (ADA) $1.05 +2.5% Solana (SOL) US$ 104.63 +15%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours LooksRare (LOOKS) $4.79 +16% Solana (SOL) US$ 104.59 +15% Earth (MOON) US$ 51.63 +12.3% Mine Protocol (MINA) $2.52 +11.4% Osmosis (OSMO) $7.85 +11.3%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Celsius Network (CEL) $2.55 -2.6% Theta Fuel (TFUEL) US$ 0.175723 -2.1%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 37.00 +1.64% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 49.00 +0.82% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 42.90 +4.63% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.95 +0.38% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.48 +3.25%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (1):

Méliuz launches new app that combines shopping, digital banking and cryptocurrencies

Méliuz (CASH3) last night launched a new app that offers shopping functionality along with a financial services vertical that includes free digital account, credit card and Bitcoin investment.

According to the company, the new app allows you to send and receive transfers via Pix, buy and sell Bitcoin and use your balance to make purchases on a prepaid Mastercard card. Transactions with the card also yield cashback that can be used to purchase BTC, in addition to cryptoback, in which the cash back is already converted into digital currency.

Cryptocurrency news is offered through integration with the digital bank Alter, which already offered a digital account integrated with Bitcoin and was acquired in July last year.

In a note, Méliuz states that the new application is already available to part of the users and will be made available to the entire base progressively over the next few weeks.

Facebook cryptocurrency officially ends with the end of the Diem Association

The Diem Association, the organization responsible for creating the cryptocurrency created by Facebook, currently Meta, is closing.

Silvergate Bank confirmed yesterday that it is purchasing Diem’s ​​technology and other assets, including tools “to run a blockchain-based payment network” for remittances and other applications.

In a note, Silvergate CEO Alan Lane said the bank is “committed to continuing to foster the open source community that supports the technology.” He further stated that the bank intends to launch a “regulated and highly scalable” dollar-pegged stablecoin by the end of the year.

Rumors that the project was being terminated with the sale of assets to pay investors began to circulate last week, but it stems from strong regulatory pressure.

India announces 30% tax on cryptocurrency earnings

The government of India announced yesterday that it will levy a 30% tax on any income from cryptocurrency trading in the country.

“There has been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets. The magnitude and frequency of these transactions made it imperative to envisage a specific tax regime,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a speech at the Indian budget approval ceremony.

Sitharaman also confirmed that the country will launch its central bank digital currency (CBDC) by next year, saying that the “digital rupee” will be “issued using blockchain and that it will “give a huge boost to the economy.”

