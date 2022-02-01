CVM suspends decision questioning the distribution of dividends by the Maxi Renda real estate fund; ifix rises

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) granted on Tuesday morning (1) the request for a suspensive effect for the decision on the distribution of dividends from the Maxi Renda real estate fund (MXRF11).

By a majority of votes, the autarchy’s collegiate understood, at the end of last year, that a real estate fund could not distribute more dividends than the profit accumulated by the portfolio. The position was released last Tuesday (25).

The analysis was based on Maxi Renda’s financial statements, between 2014 and 2020, a period in which the fund even presented an accounting loss and, even so, continued with the distribution of dividends.

Last Thursday (27), the CVM reinforced its position and warned that the opinion could extend to other funds in a similar situation to Maxi Renda, which would end last week with a drop of more than 9%.

With this morning’s decision, the municipality explains that the effects of the decision on Maxi Renda, which shook the real estate fund segment in recent days, are suspended.

“The aforementioned request for suspensive effect, made by the administrator of Maxi Renda Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário, was granted by the CVM Board. With this, the effects of the decision deliberate on December 21, 2021, are suspended.

The municipality considers that the suspensive effect will lose effect if the directors of Maxi Renda do not submit, within 15 working days, the request for reconsideration of the decision.

At 11:08 am, Maxi Renda shares were trading at R$9.53, up 3.25%.

IFIX Today

In this Tuesday’s session (1), the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates in the positive field. At 11:08 am, the indicator rose 0.18%, to 2,782 points.

Biggest highs of this Monday (31):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) MXRF11 Maxi Income Hybrid 3.24 BZLI11 Brazil Realty Titles and Val. Mob. 2.94 XPCM11 XP Corporate Macaé Corporate Slabs 2.59 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics 1.53 HGRE11 CSHG Real Estate Corporate Slabs 1.5

Biggest casualties of this Monday (31):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs -2.26 FIIB11 Brazil’s Industrial Hybrid -1.98 HGFF11 CSHG FoF Titles and Val. Mob. -1.64 BCIA11 Bradesco Real Estate Portfolio Titles and Val. Mob. -1.33 URPR11 Urca Prime Income Others -1.05

Source: B3

Banco do Brasil delays payment to BB Progressivo, Unimed Sul Hospital will reduce dividends and more matters

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Banco do Brasil delays payment of rent to FII BB Progressivo (BBFI11B)

In a material fact released this Monday (31), the BB Progressivo fund reported not having received the payment of the rent due by Banco do Brasil in January.

The financial institution occupies the Centro Administrativo (CARJ) property in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and had already filed a revisional action for the lease agreement with the fund.

According to the statement, the delay in paying the rent will reduce the next dividend distribution by approximately R$5.19 per share.

At the beginning of December 2021, BB Progressivo had also reported problems in receiving the lease. Days later, the fund warned that the rent amount, of R$ 2.2 million, was deposited in court with the correction provided for in the contract.

With a net worth of R$330 million, the fund currently has 8,598 shareholders. In addition to CARJ, BB Progressivo has another property in its portfolio, SEDE I, in Brasília. At the end of November, the portfolio’s vacancy rate was 40%.

FII Hospital Unimed Sul (HUSC11) announces a 33% reduction in dividend distribution

The Hospital Unimed Sul Capixaba fund announced that it will reduce the volume of dividend distribution by around 33% in the coming months. The percentage is equivalent to approximately R$ 0.20 per share.

According to a statement to the market, the reduction is necessary to carry out emergency work in the technical area of ​​the project and which directly affects the hospital’s operation.

The fund emphasizes that the work is in the budget preparation phase and, as a result, further reductions in the distribution of dividends may occur.

As it is an emergency and urgent work, the FII Hospital Unimed Sul Capixaba decided to bear the costs of the renovation to speed up the work and avoid further damage to the property and investors.

In January, the fund distributed BRL 0.60 per share, equivalent to a monthly dividend return of 0.48%. In 12 months, the portfolio’s shares accumulated a drop of 26%.

Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa (RCRB11) has a new tenant in Bravo! Paulista

The Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa fund announced, this Tuesday morning (1), the entry of the first tenant of the Bravo! Paulista, in São Paulo (SP), after the space retrofit concluded at the end of 2021.

The fund entered into a lease agreement with GreenRun, in the games and technology area, which will occupy the 13th and 14th floors, an area of ​​966 square meters.

The term of the agreement with GreenRun will be 5 years, starting on February 1, 2022. The adjustment index is the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

In addition, the agreement provides for the lessee’s preemptive right, for a period of 12 months, for an eventual expansion with the lease of the 12th floor of the Building.

Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa acquired Bravo! Paulista, which is located on Avenida Paulista, one of the main thoroughfares in the city of São Paulo, in February 2020, in a transaction worth R$67 million.

FII Hotel Maxinvest (HTMX11) continues without dividend distribution

The real estate fund Hotel Maxinvest announced this Monday (31) that it will continue to pay dividends to shareholders in February. The last payment was made in March 2020.

The decision was based on the difficulties and uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the hotel industry and the fact that the fund did not earn cash income.

In the January management report, the fund highlighted that it still accumulates a loss equivalent to BRL 3.07 per share, adding up the results between March 2020 and December last year.

Currently, the FII Hotel Maxinvest portfolio comprises 455 hotel units spread across several regions of São Paulo (SP). As of November 2021, the occupancy rate was at 64%. The fund currently has a base of 24,125 shareholders.

Real estate turnover: caso Maxi Income helps push real estate funds down in January; FII Autonomy leads gains and XP Macaé has the biggest loss

After the strong appreciation in December 2021, when it rose 8%, the IFIX – an index that brings together the main real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – ended the first month of 2022 with a drop of 1%. Autonomy Edifícios Corporativos (AIEC11) was the positive highlight in January and XP Macaé (XPCM11), the negative. None of them, however, was more commented than the Maxi Renda (MXRF11) in the period.

The largest real estate fund in the country in terms of number of shareholders – 488 thousand – Maxi Renda had its dividend distribution questioned by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). By a majority of votes, the council of the municipality understood, at the end of last year, that a real estate fund cannot distribute more dividends than the profit accumulated by the portfolio. The position was announced on January 25th.

The analysis was based on Maxi Renda’s financial statements, between 2014 and 2020, a period in which the fund even presented an accounting loss and, even so, continued with the distribution of dividends. This Friday (31), Maxi Renda rose again and interrupted a sequence of four down sessions.

Of the 104 real estate funds that make up Ifix, 48 ended January in the positive field. Autonomy Edifícios was the highlight of the list, with an appreciation of 6.6% in the period. With a drop of almost 14%, XP Corporate Macaé topped the list of the biggest drops in the month of January.

