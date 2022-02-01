CVM suspends decision questioning the distribution of dividends by the Maxi Renda real estate fund

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) granted on Tuesday morning (1) the request for a suspensive effect for the decision on the distribution of dividends from the Maxi Renda real estate fund (MXRF11).

By a majority of votes, the council of the municipality understood, at the end of last year, that a real estate fund could not distribute more dividends than the profit accumulated by the portfolio. The position was released last Tuesday (25).

The analysis was based on Maxi Renda’s financial statements, between 2014 and 2020, a period in which the fund even presented an accounting loss and, even so, continued with the distribution of dividends.

Last Thursday (27), the CVM reinforced its position and warned that the opinion could extend to other funds in a similar situation to Maxi Renda, which would end last week with a drop of more than 9%.

With this morning’s decision, the municipality explains that the effects of the decision on Maxi Renda, which shook the real estate fund segment in recent days, are suspended.

“The aforementioned request for suspensive effect, made by the administrator of Maxi Renda Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário, was granted by the CVM Board. As a result, the effects of the decision taken on December 21, 2021, are suspended”, says the statement from the municipality.

The municipality considers that the suspensive effect will lose its effect if the directors of Maxi Renda do not submit, within 15 working days, the request for reconsideration of the decision.

At 10:36 am, Maxi Renda shares were trading at R$9.58, up 3.68%.

