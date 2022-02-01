Deadline for membership ends this Monday (31)

The deadline for individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) and micro and small companies to apply for inclusion in Simples Nacional, a tax regime aimed at small businesses, ends today (31).

It is important to remember that the government extended the deadline for this public to pay off debts, with the new deadline being March 31, but the deadline for requesting the framework remains the same, that is, this Monday.

Traditionally, those who have not paid their debts within 30 days of notification are removed from Simples Nacional on January 1 of each year.

The excluded companies, however, have until January 31 of each year to request a return to Simples Nacional, as long as they resolve the pending issues – registration or overdue debts.

As a measure to help small businesses affected by the covid-19 pandemic, the Managing Committee of Simples Nacional decided to extend the deadline for settling pending issues. Even so, the taxpayer needs to apply for membership on the Simples Nacional Portal.

Simples Nacional debt settlement

For companies that need to regularize, it must be done through the Federal Revenue Taxpayer Service Virtual Center (e-CAC), requiring digital certificate or access code.

The payment terms are as follows:

The debtor can pay in cash;

The debtor can write off part of the debt with tax credits (resources that the company is entitled to receive from the Tax Authorities);

The debtor can pay the debts in up to five years with the payment of interest and fine.

If the debt is registered as an active debt, the regularization must be done on the Regularize-se Portal, of the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN). Registration pending issues can be resolved on the Redesim Portal.

For companies starting their activity, the deadline for the request is 30 days from the last registration approval (municipal or state), provided that 60 days have not elapsed since the opening date of the CNPJ.

Simples has simplified tax rules for companies that fall below a certain range of annual revenue.

In the case of micro-enterprises, the revenue limit assisted by the program is R$ 360 thousand and for small companies, the amount is R$ 4.8 million.

The result of the application will be announced on February 15th. According to the Federal Revenue, the companies that are already in activity and that have the request accepted, the Simples will be valid retroactively from January 1st of this year.

The request must be made through the Simples Nacional portal. The company must declare that it does not present any situation that prevents the option for Simple Nacional provided for in the legislation.

“Verification is carried out by the Federal Revenue Service, states, DF and municipalities, together. Therefore, the company cannot have registration and/or tax pending issues, including debts. During the option period, the cancellation of the request by Simples Nacional is allowed, unless the request has already been approved.

The IRS also reminds that the micro-enterprise or small business already opting for Simples Nacional does not need to make a new option.

The body also points out that while the deadline for requesting the option has not expired, the taxpayer may settle pending issues preventing entry into Simples Nacional by liquidating or dividing debts, among other possibilities.

Simple national

Created in 2007, Simples Nacional is a special tax regime that includes the payment of six federal taxes, in addition to the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), levied by states and the Federal District, and the Tax on Services (ISS) , collected by the municipalities.

Instead of paying a rate for each tax, micro and small entrepreneurs collect, in a single guide, a percentage of the revenue that is transferred to the three levels of government.

Source: with information from Agência Brasil