Denialist has kidney transplant denied for refusing vaccination

A 38-year-old American denialist was denied a kidney transplant because he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19. Chad Carswell suffers from kidney disease and has only 4% of his kidneys working.

Despite the hospital’s demands that organ recipients be vaccinated against the coronavirus, it continues to refuse the immunizer. With information from the Globe.

According to Carswell, for the past four and a half years he has battled with stage 4 kidney disease and has been on dialysis in 2020, when his kidney function began to decline rapidly. Over the past few months, he has been looking for a new kidney and has found several people willing to give him one.

Denialists would rather die than get a vaccine

In an interview with the Washington Post, Carswell acknowledged that his condition is a “ticking time bomb” and said he is living each day as if it were his last. Even knowing his serious health condition, he maintains that he will not get a vaccine against the coronavirus, even if it means losing a transplant that could save his life.

“There is not a situation in this world where I get a vaccine. If I’m on my deathbed and they tell me, ‘You’ve got a kidney waiting for you if you get that shot,’ I’ll tell them ‘see you on the other side,'” he said. “I was born free, I will die free,” he said.

