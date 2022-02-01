Dentinho returns to talk about chateao with the board of Corinthians after trying to return

Without a club since leaving Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, in November 2021, Dentinho spoke again about his desire to return to Corinthians. The player had already spoken about the matter at the end of last year, when he revealed that he had not returned from Timão after a request to return to the club. The striker did not hide the upset with the alvinegra board.

“I don’t know, I wanted to know too (who didn’t want me at Corinthians). Duilio knows me very well, Alessandro knows me very well, Roberto (from Andrade), and they know I’ve been playing with 9 for about three, four years. I didn’t understand very well, but that’s life“, said Dentinho in participation in the Arena SBT this monday.

“I thought it was me (the new striker), because as I have contact with some players, some tried to talk to the president (Duilio Monteiro Alves). I got a big scare. Not just me, but my family too (she was surprised). Because you see on Instagram, on social media, all the fans asking for my return, and I didn’t understand very well”, added the striker, who also denied that the financial part would be a problem for the return.

The player recalled that, in his time out of the country, former president Andrés Sanchez even tried to repatriate him several times. On occasions, Dentinho stated that he wanted to return but was unable to get Shakhtar’s release.

According to Dentinho, who now trains on his own with two other ex-Corinthians who are also without a club, his manager even got in touch with the Corinthians board. With the denial, the player did not hide his annoyance.

“I am grateful to Corinthians my whole life. Before, when Andrés was president, he picked me up four or five times at Shakhtar, the club didn’t let me go and I wanted to come back. So, when my contract was ending, I thought I would have the doors open at Corinthians“, he stated.

“My manager, Gilberto Silva, sent a message, called the directors and the president and had no response. For the club, I was not upset. I was upset by the people who know me, know the player and the person I am and they didn’t open the doors for me, I was a little upset”, added Dentinho.

Formed by the basic categories of Corinthians, Dentinho was part of the conquest of the Série B in 2008, the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Paulista in 2009. Between 2007 and 2011, there were 187 games and 55 goals scored. Despite the great identification with Timão, today the player did not rule out defending rival clubs.

“I’m a professional, when I opened the doors to Corinthians they refused me, so I think that today, if São Paulo or Palmeiras open the doors for me, I think, talk to my family. I think at first I would be cursed by the fans, but then, I’m sure with my football, that I would please the fans and could be a great idol of either team”, he explained.

It is worth remembering that Taunsa and Corinthians are looking for an impact number 9 to sign with the club. Among the names quoted in the last transfer window, the names of Uruguayans Edinson Cavani and Luís Suárez were considered. In addition to them, Diego Costa even received a proposal from the board.

