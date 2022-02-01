Direct Treasury Simulator: How to choose the best security to invest in | Productivity

Those who do not know how to invest in Treasury Direct and are in doubt about which title to choose can use the simulator on the site itself to decide. The online tool is available on the website of the National Treasury, promoter of the initiative. Developed in partnership with B3, Brazil’s official stock exchange, the program was created to popularize the purchase of federal government bonds by individuals and allows applications from R$30, made completely online.

There are several types of direct treasury — fixed-rate, Selic-linked and IPCA-linked, which measures inflation, each with subdivisions — which makes the profitability simulator even more important for novice investors. Check out, in the following tutorial, how to use the Treasury Direct calculator to find the best title for you.

1 of 13 Tutorial teaches how to use the National Treasure simulator to find out if Treasure Direct is worth it — Photo: Jason Briscoe/Unsplash Tutorial teaches how to use the National Treasure simulator to find out if Treasure Direct is worth it — Photo: Jason Briscoe/Unsplash

Direct Treasury: simulation for those who already know the title

Step 1. Access the Treasury Direct simulator (tesourodireto.com.br/simulador) and click on “I have already chosen my title”;

2 of 13 Treasure Direct simulator home page — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Treasure Direct simulator home page — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 2. Scroll down until you reach the table with all available titles. Click on the “Simulate” button corresponding to the title of the treasure you want to buy;

3 of 13 Table with prices and fees from the Direct Treasury — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Table with prices and fees from the Direct Treasury — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 3. The Tesouro Direto simulator will ask you what kind of simulation you want to do: if for how much you want to invest or how much you want to redeem in the future. Click on the button that best suits your needs. For this tutorial, we selected the first option;

4 of 13 Choosing the type of investment simulation in Tesouro Direto — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Choosing the type of investment simulation in Tesouro Direto — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 4. Inform the initial investment amount and, if applicable, how much you want to invest monthly. Press the “Simulate” button;

5 of 13 Information on initial and monthly investment values ​​in Tesouro Direto — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Information on initial and monthly investment values ​​in Tesouro Direto — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 5. The site will show the profitability of your investment in the selected Treasury Direct bond, considering the bond’s maturity date. The graph will also display the profitability of other safe investment forms, such as savings and CDB. If you really want to make the investment, scroll down;

6 of 13 Tesouro Direto: yield of the chosen security is shown in a comparative chart — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Treasury Direct: yield of the chosen security is shown in a comparative chart — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 6. Click the “Invest” button to apply the money. You will need to register on the National Treasury website.

7 of 13 Investment button in the Treasury Direct from the National Treasury — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Investment button in the National Treasury Direct Treasury — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Direct Treasure: simulator to find the best title

Step 1. The simulator can also be used by those who do not know which Treasury Direct bond to invest in. When accessing the simulation tool (tesourodireto.com.br/simulador), click on “Let’s get started?”;

8 of 13 Option of the investment simulator on the Tesouro Direto website for those who do not know which security to buy — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Option of the investment simulator on the Tesouro Direto website for those who do not know which security to buy — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 2. Choose your investment objective. You can select a more concrete purpose or “I just want to invest”. For this example, we chose “New Car”;

9 of 13 Choice of investment objective in Treasury Direct — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Choice of investment objective in Treasury Direct — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 3. Choose the time you intend to keep your money invested by clicking on the corresponding button;

10 of 13 Selection of investment time in Treasury Direct — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Selection of investment time in Treasury Direct — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 4. The simulator will ask you if you want to know the exact amount of how much you will redeem or if you prefer an investment with a guaranteed return above inflation. Click on the desired option;

11 of 13 Choose between redemption of a certain value or investment with greater profitability — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Choose between redemption of a certain value or investment with greater profitability — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 5. When the message “I got it! We’ve found your profile” appears, click on “See what we found”;

12 of 13 Conclusion of the questionnaire on the profile of the investor at Tesouro Direto — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Conclusion of the questionnaire on investor profile at Tesouro Direto — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 6. The Tesouro Direto simulator will display the options that best meet your demands, indicating the rate of return and the redemption date. Click on the preferred option to be directed to the question of what type of simulation you want to do, as shown in “step 3” of the first topic. From there, the simulation is the same.

13 of 13 Direct Treasury Bonds found by the simulator according to the user’s investment profile — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Direct Treasury securities found by the simulator according to the user’s investment profile — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Ready. Now that you know how to use the Treasury Direct simulator, you can choose a security and start investing.

