Discord releases link with PSN to show games

In May 2021, Sony announced a partnership with Discord, one of the most used communication apps by gamers today. Now, this Monday (31), the platform revealed that the link with the PSN can now be done by users who want to show the games in activity on their profile — only for US accounts at this time.

In a post on Twitter, the official profile said that it will “gradually” release the ability to link the account of PS4 and PS5 players to share the games that “you are currently playing”, with a detailed walkthrough published on the official blog. Other countries will be added “soon”.

PlayStation x Discord. We are gradually rolling out the ability to link your PlayStation Network account to share the games you are playing.

How to link PSN to Discord?

While linking is only available for US accounts at the moment, the process will be the same once it’s available in Brazil. Check out the step by step below:

Open your platform account on desktop or web and go to user settings > connections — the same process applies to the mobile app. In this tab, select the newly added PlayStation icon.

Now, a PSN login window will appear on the screen. Log in with your account to make the link.

After logging in, a tab will appear with two options for displaying the games on your profile: “show in profile” and “View PSN as your status“. The publication notes that “while showing off your PlayStation Online ID is elegant, showing your in-game activity is the real deal and will inspire your friends to join the ride.”

That’s it, now all your friends will be able to see through your Discord profile what you’re playing on PS4 or PS5. Eager for the resource to arrive here, dear reader? Comment in the session below!