Discover 11 UNMISSSIBLE health benefits of kale juice

Kale juice is not exactly new, but it is still unknown to many people. A central ingredient in many green juice recipes, kale has many health benefits. And the truth is that whipped kale achieves an incredible flavor. More than that, the mixture of cabbage with some fruits and other vegetables promotes a unique feeling of well being.

Benefits of kale juice for the body

The cabbage used to make juices is the same that you eat sautéed or raw in salads. Known as kale, it is a large, low-cost green leaf that is easily found throughout Brazil. Below you can see the main benefits of cabbage for the body:

Strengthens the immune system;

Regulates the functioning of the intestine;

Helps to restore the intestinal flora;

Contains low calorie content;

Strengthens the health of teeth and bones;

Assists in diets, causing satiety;

Helps fight and prevent some types of tumors;

It has a diuretic action;

Protects the liver;

Treats and prevents anemia;

Controls blood pressure.

Healthy kale juice recipe for everyday life

This recipe yields 1 liter of kale juice and can be made in just 10 minutes. For this you will need:

5 cabbage leaves;

2 lemons;

1 liter of filtered water;

Honey or sweetener (to taste).

Preparation:

The first step is to wash the cabbage very well to remove any dirt. Then, chop the leaves into thin strips or small pieces. Place in a blender with the filtered water and beat until the mixture is very homogeneous. Add the lemon juice and honey (or sweetener) and beat some more.

Add ice or let the juice chill in the fridge. Okay, now just take this incredible mixture for health and that can refresh you on hot summer days.