Discover the fiber that is capable of increasing weight loss and hunger satiety

When it comes to losing weight, there are several allies to achieve the goal. As long as they are healthy and viable alternatives, why not give the diet a boost, right? There are several options of teas and foods capable of providing substances that work in favor of weight loss.

One of these substances is fiber, which improves intestinal flow and helps eliminate fats and impurities. Fiber also enhances the elimination of blood sugar and offers a high degree of satiety.

So, if hunger is less, then you eat less and lose more weight. One source of fiber that is extremely beneficial but underutilized is psyllium.

Psyllium: dietary fiber that helps you lose weight

Psyllium is a fiber from the seeds of the Plantago Ovata plant species. In addition to having a large amount of soluble fiber, there are also prebiotic agents. In other words, psyllium is a food that contains bacteria that are good for the intestinal tract.

For this reason, the consumption of psyllium also brings several other benefits, in addition to weight loss. It is able to offer treatment for diarrhea and malabsorption and nutrients, as it complements the intestinal flora. It also acts in the prevention and combat of gas, cramps and abdominal discomforts.

However, one of the great benefits of this source of fiber is in controlling blood glucose. Regular intake promotes more efficient removal of sugar (glucose) from the blood system. People who have insulin resistance or even diabetes will benefit from this information.

Psyllium is a great way to lose weight

As it promotes more satiety and helps to delay gastric emptying, psyllium is a potent diet stimulator. The person ends up eating less and being more satisfied after meals.

The tip is to ingest psyllium with everyday meals. After all, it will increase the secretion of intestinal cells, among them are GLP-1 and PYY. Incidentally, this fiber also improves the body’s overall cholesterol levels.