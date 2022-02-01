Dispute over health plans by the TJRJ is at risk of judicialization

The bidding bids made by the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) for its new health plan operator were barely released this Monday, 31, and the risk of judicialization is already in the air. That’s because there are already people with a magnifying glass on the candidates and their offers. The first winning bid was BRL 488 million, with an 18% discount, made by Unimed Rio. The company is under fiscal management by the National Health Agency (ANS). The runner-up was Golden Cross and competitors have already looked at the company’s tax debts. The third place was the company Union Life, which presented a balance sheet with total assets of just over 800 thousand reais for a bid of 575 million and there is already talk of risk of judicialization. Lastly, Amil, which is the current operator, placed a bid of 492.3 million reais. In other words, the difference between the first and last places is just over 4 million reais. The final winner of the lawsuit will be responsible for the health of 40,000 court staff.

*Do you want to receive an alert about the publication of notes from Radar Econômico? follow us on twitter and ring the bell.