Dollar drops 4.8% in January and the real is second in the world; February starts with attention to BCs and US employment

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) – The dollar ended January at the pace that rocked much of the month, showing a sharp drop to a low in more than four months, and breaking important technical support, on a day largely favorable to currencies and other assets. after a string of turbulent weeks in the global financial markets.

Here, the December fiscal numbers were disappointing, but in any case, the country ended 2021 with the first primary surplus in eight years, with debt measures coming in better than market expectations. And February begins with attention to monetary policy decisions (including in Brazil) and to US labor market data.

The spot dollar BRBY closed this Monday down 1.59%, at 5.3059 reais. It is the lowest value since September 22 of last year (5.3033 reais). At the intraday low, the price dropped to 5.2848 reais (-1.98%).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The daily percentage decline was the strongest since the 19th (-1.68%), which sank the dollar below its 200-day linear moving average for the first time since September last year.

The real was among the best performers in the global foreign exchange markets in this trading session.

In January, the dollar retreated 4.80%. It is the biggest monthly devaluation since November 2020 (-6.82%) and the most expressive for January since 2019 (-5.57%).

Read too

Ibovespa rises 6.98% in January and closes the best month since 2020, against Wall Street: what happened and what to expect?

The Brazilian currency was also a highlight in the monthly performance. With a gain of 5.04%, the real was only behind the Chilean peso CLP= (+6.4%) in the select list of currencies that managed to start the year beating the dollar. Of 33 important pairs, the dollar only lost value in January against ten.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

On Monday, the behavior of the exchange rate remained in line with the direction of the dollar abroad. The dollar index against a basket of rich-country currencies =USD accelerated losses to 0.6% late in the afternoon, at session lows. Emerging currencies dominated the day’s list of winners, with Turkish lira TRY= (+1.9%) and Hungarian forint HUF= (+1.8%), in addition to the real, at the forefront.

In New York, stock exchanges were trying to keep up, which favored risk-taking in other parts of the world, a movement that benefits emerging currencies, such as the real.

January was marked by turmoil in several asset classes, but emerging currencies held up, with analysts commenting that investors left positions in rich markets and bet on assets in places seen as discounted – with Brazil emerging among the preferences.

Chief Economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), Robin Brooks, said on Twitter that emerging markets managed to weather the January shake well because, in any case, long-term interest rates in the U.S. remain at low levels.

“Short-term interest rates in the US don’t matter to emerging markets,” he said. Short-term rates – more correlated with expectations of interest rate changes in the US – soared in January, indicating interest rate hikes by the Fed throughout 2022.

Regarding the real, he said that the large negative flow of local investors in 2021 has apparently ended. As a result, the IIF maintains an estimate of a “fair” rate of 4.50 reais per dollar. “Good things in the balance of payments are happening to support this, including a smaller current account deficit than pre-Covid and the first signs that portfolio flows are returning,” he said.

More in the short term, the recent appreciation of the real already puts the Brazilian currency in levels that can be called dollar purchases. “Despite the comments that the real could strengthen up to 5.05 per dollar, we do not believe it. We think the big correction is gone”, commented Alfredo Menezes, manager at Armor Capital.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Related