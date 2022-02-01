Dollar has the biggest monthly fall in more than 1 year, at R$ 5,306; Stock market goes up

The commercial dollar closed Monday (31) down 1.56%, quoted at R$ 5.306 on sale, reaching its third session in a row with losses. It is the lowest value reached in more than four months, since September 22, 2021, when the US currency ended the day at R$5.304. With today’s performance, the dollar ends January with an accumulated devaluation of 4.84% – the biggest monthly drop since November 2020 (-6.83%).

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), closed up 0.21%, at 112,143.51 points, ending January with gains of 6.98%. The performance is the best for a month since December 2020 (+9.3%).

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

turbulent month

January was marked by turmoil in several investment classes, but emerging market currencies — such as the real — resisted. This month, according to analysts, investors decided to bet on assets that have recently experienced large losses, with Brazil emerging among the preferences. It is worth remembering that, in the first session of 2022, the dollar was worth R$ 5.663.

The trend, however, is that this sharp fall in the dollar is out of date, because the Brazilian currency has reached a level that may end up attracting purchases of the dollar, according to experts.

Despite the comments that the real may strengthen to R$5.05, we do not believe it. We think the big fix is ​​gone.

Alfredo Menezes, manager at Armor Capital

Interest rate policy on the radar

At the same time, investors are starting to create expectations about monetary policy decisions in Europe and, in particular, in Brazil, where the Central Bank is expected to announce another increase in the basic interest rates of the economy (Selic) on Wednesday (2), after of a two-day meeting. A Reuters poll bets that the Selic, currently at 9.25% per year, will be readjusted by 1.5 percentage points, to 10.75% per year.

At the last meeting, in early December 2021, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) had already signaled a new increase for February. If the projection comes true, the Selic will reach the highest level in almost five years, since May 2017 (11.25%).

The expectation, according to the latest Focus Bulletin, is that interest rates will close 2022 with double digits, at 11.75% per year.

Higher interest rates in Brazil are seen as positive for the real, as they increase the profitability of the domestic fixed income market.

(With Reuters)