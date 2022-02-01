Dollar operates in fall, negotiated close to R$ 5.30 | Economy

The dollar operates in decline this Monday (31), close to R$ 5.30, at the beginning of a week marked by a decision on the new basic interest rate in Brazil, and was on its way to closing the first month of 2022 with a fall ahead. to the real

At 15:10, the US currency fell 1.55%, quoted at R$ 5.3074. See more quotes.

On Friday, the dollar closed down by 0.60%, quoted at R$ 5.39 – the lowest level in almost four months. As a result, it started to accumulate a fall of 3.31% in the month and in the year.

The attention of the week is turned to the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which announces the new basic interest rate on Wednesday. The expectation of the financial market is that the Selic will advance from the current 9.25% to 10.75% per year, returning to surpass the double digits after 4 and a half years.

Higher interest rates in Brazil are widely seen as positive for the real, as they raise the profitability of the domestic fixed income market.

Financial market economists raised their inflation estimate for 2022 for the third week in a row, from 5.15% to 5.38%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin. For GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the expectation of growth in the year was revised from 0.29% to 0.30%.

The market maintained the expectation that the basic interest rate of the economy will end 2022 at 11.75% per year, which presupposes further increases. The projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2022 remained at R$ 5.60.

Abroad, markets also continue to monitor the next steps of the US monetary policy, at the end of a week of considerable volatility, in which the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, said that it should soon start raising the interest rate. country interest.

On the geopolitical scene, the UN Security Council meets this Monday (31) at the request of the United States government, which, along with its NATO allies, is trying to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine, while already discusses a package of sanctions against the Russians.