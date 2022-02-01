Dommo (DMMO3) confirms change in control to Prisma

If the mere prospect of stepping out of its founder’s shadows has made the company’s actions dome (DMMO3), former OGX, shot up on the stock exchange in the middle of this month, confirmation that Eike Batista will leave the control of the company should move the business even more.

On January 17, DMMO3 shares appreciated by 35%, quoted at R$0.61 at the end of the session. Since then, shares have soared over 90%. Just today (31), Dommo hit a high of more than 20%. The company’s shares closed the day with an advance of 21.35%, quoted at R$ 1.08.

What started the jump in the price of shares was the movement in the shareholding base of Eike Batista’s company, with the announcement that the Capital Prismwhich already held 31.8% of Dommo’s capital, decided to increase its stake to 47.21%.

In this first move, Prisma declared that it intended to meet with Dommo’s management to decide on possible changes in management, in addition to analyzing strategic alternatives in the oil and gas industry.

Today, the manager has consolidated her position in the company, becoming the holder of almost 52% of its voting capital, equivalent to approximately 264.98 million shares issued by the company.

perfect marriage

The change of control in itself was already encouraging, but the choice of the new controller pleased investors even more, who consider a perfect match between the new controller and the company.

That’s because Prisma Capital specializes in problematic assets and highly complex cases.

In this way, its funds invest in companies that are undergoing judicial reorganization, in addition to debt securities with high credit risk and companies with broad operational and financial challenges.

And Dommo fits perfectly into the manager’s requirements, whether due to its operational weakness, financial difficulties or even the not-so-noble past involving its founder.

