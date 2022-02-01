Drinking beer may increase your chances of contracting Covid-19, study says

Researchers at Shenzhen Kangning Hospital in China have pointed out that drinking beer may be a risk factor for Covid-19, while drinking red wine lowers the risk of contracting the disease.

The study analyzed 473,957 people, of those, about 16,559 tested positive for Covid-19. It was possible to prove that the consumption of beer or cider increased the risk of these people being infected by SARS-CoV-2, regardless of the amount or frequency ingested.

The researchers further said that frequent drinking of spirits, about five or more glasses a week, also increases the risk of becoming infected. In contrast, people who have a high consumption of red wine, white wine and champagne have a lower risk for infection.

The study also points out that alcohol consumption above the guidelines stipulated by the researchers also increases the chances of contracting Covid-19 by up to 12%, when compared to people who do not drink.

The researchers set up the following scheme to consider the guidelines:

1 liter of beer or cider corresponds to 2 units;

1 standard wine glass corresponds to 2 units;

1 shot of distillate corresponds to 1 unit.

Alcohol consumers were separated into four groups:

Who does not consume alcohol; Within the guidelines, those who consume up to 14 units per week; Above recommended guidelines, which consume between 14 and 28 units per week; Twice above the guidelines, which consume more than 28 units per week.

Drinking beer can increase the chances of contracting Covid-19, says study. Image: Tumisu (Pixabay)

“Consumption of beer and cider is not recommended during epidemics. Public health guidance should focus on reducing the risk of Covid-19, advocating healthy lifestyle habits and preferential policies among beer and cider consumers,” the authors report.

