Drinking beer may increase your chances of contracting Covid-19, study says

Researchers at Shenzhen Kangning Hospital in China have pointed out that drinking beer may be a risk factor for Covid-19, while drinking red wine lowers the risk of contracting the disease.
The study analyzed 473,957 people, of those, about 16,559 tested positive for Covid-19. It was possible to prove that the consumption of beer or cider increased the risk of these people being infected by SARS-CoV-2, regardless of the amount or frequency ingested.
The researchers further said that frequent drinking of spirits, about five or more glasses a week, also increases the risk of becoming infected. In contrast, people who have a high consumption of red wine, white wine and champagne have a lower risk for infection.
The study also points out that alcohol consumption above the guidelines stipulated by the researchers also increases the chances of contracting Covid-19 by up to 12%, when compared to people who do not drink.
The researchers set up the following scheme to consider the guidelines:
- 1 liter of beer or cider corresponds to 2 units;
- 1 standard wine glass corresponds to 2 units;
- 1 shot of distillate corresponds to 1 unit.
Alcohol consumers were separated into four groups:
- Who does not consume alcohol;
- Within the guidelines, those who consume up to 14 units per week;
- Above recommended guidelines, which consume between 14 and 28 units per week;
- Twice above the guidelines, which consume more than 28 units per week.
“Consumption of beer and cider is not recommended during epidemics. Public health guidance should focus on reducing the risk of Covid-19, advocating healthy lifestyle habits and preferential policies among beer and cider consumers,” the authors report.
