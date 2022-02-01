Eating vegetables reduces mortality and severe cases of covid-19

posted on 01/31/2022 11:58 / updated on 01/31/2022 12:11



(credit: Luis Nova/Esp. CB/DA Press)

A new article published in European Journal of Clinical Nutrition indicates that a plant-based diet helps reduce the risk of severe covid-19 and mortality from the disease.

In the article, published this Monday (31/1), doctors cite several studies that show the benefit of a healthy diet in the fight against covid-19. One of them shows that a plant-based diet was associated with a 9% lower risk of Covid-19 infection and a 41% lower risk of a severe case.

Another study found that health professionals who followed a plant-based diet who had exposure to patients with covid-19 had a 73% lower risk of developing the disease in a moderate and severe form.

Another research showed that a plant-based diet helped hospital workers in Washington, DC, improve their health and quality of life during the first wave of the pandemic.

In addition, the authors cite the example of Okinawa, Japan. There, the diet is predominantly plant-based and rich in sweet potatoes, green leafy vegetables, and soy products. Surprisingly, the city has a lower mortality than Tokyo, even though the two cities are similar in size.