EBC director says that talking about Covid ‘is boring’ and presses for a reduction in coverage – 02/01/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The CEO of EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação), Glen Lopes Valente, has pressured state-owned vehicles, such as TV Brasil, to reduce journalistic coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a conversation with the company’s management last week, to which the column had access, Valente said that “it’s boring” to talk about the health crisis on a daily basis and that the immunization campaign against the virus “is not an exciting business” to be broadcast. constantly.

“I think you have to, but not every day, understand? Every day is boring. Understand? Because… ‘Again?'”, Valente said at the time. “I think [que tem] that, once a week, make a highlight of what is happening. Every day talking about vaccinations… You know, it’s not an exciting business,” he continued.

During the conversation, the director-president of the EBC – which manages TV Brasil, Agência Brasil and public radios – also compared the Covid-19 pandemic to the H1N1 outbreak.

“That there was not even Tamiflu for influenza, there will be something [medicamento para tratamento]”, he said, minimizing the duration of the crisis.

According to officials, Valente’s comments are not restricted to the leadership of the vehicles – he has also been pressing the teams for a “light newspaper”, classifying the editions that talk about the crisis as “heavy newspaper”. Sought, the EBC says it will not comment.

O diretor-presidente compartilha em seu perfil no Twitter postagens de ministros do governo sobre feitos de suas respectivas pastas e conteúdos que exaltam a gestão federal e o presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Last year, a commission of EBC employees drafted a document repudiating what they defined as censorship by the Bolsonaro government in the company’s newsrooms.

The initiative listed a series of cases that would prove interference in journalistic activities and interference in the company’s structure.

According to employees, the company neglects to cover the Covid-19 epidemic, “giving decontextualized data and not following the evolution of the disease in Brazil”.

In the document, they also stated that TV Brasil ignored the lack of oxygen in Manaus and that their “social networks could not report the first person vaccinated against Covid-19”.