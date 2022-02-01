economic crisis leads to default

UOL – What is your expectation regarding the economic scenario of 2022, an election year?

Dirceu Gardel – The Brazilian economy is strong. Despite the regrets, she recovers quickly. But, it’s true that we’re not seeing that right now.

It’s the perfect storm, that is, a bad macroeconomic environment, a bad global environment, elections. Everyone is more cautious and with their foot on the brakes.

Once the turmoil subsides, the economy should pick up. The year 2022 will be challenging, but not problematic.

Should defaults continue to grow this year?

It won’t explode. It is not a bubble, but it will continue to rise until it reaches pre-pandemic levels. This is cyclical: there is an economic crisis, and then there is a volume of default.

And what levels are these?

Default levels are at 5% or 7% and go up until the economic crisis subsides.

Is this cycle a characteristic only of Brazil or is it a global issue?

I think it’s a global cycle, but what, perhaps, is a Brazilian jabuticaba is a more repetitive and faster cycle; in other countries, it takes longer to happen.

Is the political question linked to this faster cycle?

Yes, it is our political-economic issue. When there is a certain macroeconomic tranquility, for some reason, which could be an external crisis or a government position, something happens, and the picture reverses and this cyclical issue begins.