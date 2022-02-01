Educational exercises to improve running technique and be faster – 01/31/2022

You must have seen elite athletes running and thought, “How fast!” or “How beautiful he runs!” There is a point of connection between all athletes: they train the technique of the sport to exhaustion, so that every detail is fine-tuned and the movements are done perfectly, in a natural way.

This technical training, which all athletes do, today we will call educational exercises. Performing them is one of the secrets for you to improve your running performance.

Why did I point out these exercises as “secret”? Because you don’t see anyone running educationals in a competition, it’s something done behind the scenes, in day-to-day training. And for many of us, running is still just putting on our shoes and running, imagining that to improve results you just have to run harder every day.

What I’ve observed over 15 years of working in sports is that people who spend more time on technical details are able to break through their boundaries more easily than those who just “kill themselves” in training.

Even if you don’t aim for records and run just for the sake of running (which is also pretty awesome), these exercises are important. See the main benefits they generate:

Muscle memory;

Injury prevention;

Running economy (your body uses less energy to move);

More efficient passes;

Corporal conscience;

Motor coordination;

Better control of the intensity and cadence of the race;

Aligned posture;

5 educational tips for you to improve your running technique

I have prepared a sequence of five simple educational exercises, which can be done before training, as a warm-up, to optimize your time. If you can’t see the video here on the page, you can watch it on my Instagram @guerreiro.lifestyle. Try doing a 1-minute set of each exercise before you start running.

THE KEY BENEFITS OF EACH EXERCISE