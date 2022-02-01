Effects of smoking can follow up to 3 generations

Cigarettes have the potential to cause several damages to the health of those who smoke, as well as those who are exposed to smoke. However, a study published earlier this year found that effects of smoking can affect up to 3 generations. Keep reading and understand the details better.

Negative consequences of smoking

One of the main damages of exposure to cigarettes is the emergence of diseases such as cancer. This is because the lung is the most affected organ, although it can appear in other parts of the body. In addition, smoking also contributes to the emergence of problems such as coronary heart disease, ulcers and respiratory tract infections.

In Brazil, thanks to public policies for smoking cessation, the percentage of Brazilian smokers dropped from 34.8% in 1989 to 12.6% in 2019, according to data from the National Cancer Institute (INCA). However, smoking is still a relatively common addiction that can trigger serious outcomes.

Effects of smoking can affect up to 3 generations

A study has identified for the first time that great-granddaughters of men who started smoking before puberty (aged 11 and under) are more likely to have excess body fat in adolescence, according to their Body Mass Index (BMI) and waist circumference.

The scientists observed that the granddaughters of men who started smoking at the age of 13 years old had excess fat between the ages of 17 and 24. In relation to the grandchildren of these men, this association was not found.

Despite being a work with limitations, this finding reinforces the role of genetic inheritance in the development of health problems, as well as the individual’s current lifestyle can also favor or prevent diseases. Therefore, the habits of your ancestors also influence your health status.

new studies

This finding may indicate that exposure to tobacco (or even smoke) can have consequences that span generations. However, the authors emphasize that further studies are needed in order to gather more data to better understand the transgenerational effects of smoking.

