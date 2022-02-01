Entities contest decision on guidelines for Covid – News





































Members of Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System) and specialists responsible for preparing hospital and outpatient guidelines to treat patients with Covid-19 are moving in an attempt to reverse the decision that barred the incorporation of guidelines in SUS ( Health Unic System). The request for review must be filed earlier this week and gives a period of five days for the Ministry of Health to accept or not the appeal.

Who leads the formulation of the request is the doctor Carlos Carvalho, who led the studies approved by Conitec. To the R7, he added that the document will be sent not only to the secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health, Hélio Angotti, responsible for rejecting the guidelines. Minister Marcelo Queiroga will also receive a copy, and may anticipate a final decision by the portfolio.







































Along with other researchers and physicians who participated in the elaboration of the guidelines, Carvalho addressed the justifications given by Angotti in the technical note that barred the documents approved by Conitec. The working group maintains that there was no political and ideological interference in the technical decision of the commission to deliberate and give approval to the studies, contrary to what the secretary claimed.

“We who are being accused of incompetence, of not being ethical, of having conflicts of interest, of having carried out an inadequate study with a bias in the selection of scientific articles, that we had methodological flaws in the preparation of documents. We will oppose these things and return it to the secretary and we will send a copy to the minister”, said Carvalho.

Angotti argued, in the technical note, that Conitec’s decisions on the subject were taken in a political context, marked by “inadequacies, weaknesses and ethical risks”. “There was intense scrutiny and political harassment, unprecedented within the scope of Conitec and fraught with some misunderstandings regarding the institutional role of this advisory body”.

Another justification given by the secretary to the press was that the reports did not have as a central point to indicate drugs and that, therefore, they would misconfigure the objective of an outpatient and hospital guideline. “Therapeutic guidelines typically involve a line of care, diagnostic criteria, patient follow-up, drug indication, monitoring after treatment with that drug, and these guidelines do not specifically address all of these details,” he said.

In fact, the texts, for the most part, brought contraindications to medications, especially all those incorporated into the so-called Covid kit, such as azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, nitazoxanide, anticoagulants and convalescent plasma. Unlike the argument brought by the secretary, however, Carvalho maintains that “a guideline can very well and should say what cannot be done”.







































By rejecting Conitec’s reports, the recommendation of the use of drugs to treat patients with Covid-19 remains open, even without them having proven efficacy. Conitec contraindicated the use of such drugs, precisely because they had no proven benefits. The false sense of security brought about by the use of drugs was an argument supported by the members of the commission.





















claims



















The bodies that make up Conitec – a commission integrated into the Ministry of Health’s own organizational chart and responsible for incorporating products and medicines into the SUS – came forward to demand the reconsideration of the guidelines, on the grounds that the measures are essential in fighting the pandemic. Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) and Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries) delivered, at the last tripartite meeting, a joint letter to Minister Marcelo Queiroga requesting the “timely publication” of the guidelines.

“The Brazilian Guidelines for the Treatment of Patients with Covid-19 (hospital and outpatient) need to be urgently adopted by the Ministry of Health, and used by SUS managers to guide their professionals and organize services according to the best practices and treatments, based on the best scientific knowledge for the benefit of the health of the Brazilian population”, defend Conass and Conasems.

In the assessment of the president of Conass, Carlos Lula, the Ministry of Health is against the evidence of science when making decisions based on “political convenience”. “Somehow, it is authorizing that any health professional can stand against the evidence of science. And then, what we have is chaos”, he lamented.

The CNS (National Health Council) also defends the reversal of the decision of the Department of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs. To the R7, the president of the body, Fernando Pigatto, said that he suggested to the members of the council that integrate Conitec that they seek, together with the rest of the composition, a meeting to discuss the decision of the secretariat and elaborate a joint strategy. The next committee meeting is scheduled for February 9.

The assessment to be taken by the CNS is that it is necessary to resume the debate to ensure the implementation of the guidelines and reaffirm the strength and authority of Conitec. “The minister himself, when questioned at the Covid CPI about the use of ineffective drugs, stressed that the issue was under analysis by Conitec, giving support to the commission to forward the guidelines. Strangely, a secretary with an admittedly denialist position rejects the scientific and technical analysis”, regretted Pigatto, adding that he expects a reconsideration from Queiroga.

All these public manifestations will serve to support the request for a review led by Carvalho. A petition with more than 80,000 adherents will also be incorporated into the application. The petition — made by Carvalho, professors at the USP School of Medicine and other institutions, in addition to professionals and researchers in the area — aims to get the Ministry of Health to reconsider the reports approved by Conitec and extends the demand that the Senate, Public Ministry and STF (Supreme Federal Court) to act in the case.



















































































political impasse













































Queiroga took over the portfolio amid the controversy over the use of drugs with no proven effectiveness to treat Covid and with the promise of responding to the impasse, but the topic dragged on during the administration. One of the minister’s escape valves was to direct to Conitec the responsibility for deciding on the indications for the use of drugs from the Covid kit.

In the hearings of the CPI of Covid, for example, the cardiologist brought up the role of the commission. “These drugs [hidroxicloroquina, cloroquina e ivermectina] have no proven effectiveness. This matter is a matter of discussion at Conitec, which will draw up a therapeutic guideline “, he said, in testimony to senators, in June 2021.

Conitec’s deliberation on the reports suggesting the guidelines was even postponed, under the official justification of the Ministry of Health that the analysis needed to be improved. Speculation, however, was that there was pressure coming directly from President Jair Bolsonaro, who promoted the use of chloroquine during the pandemic and defended “early treatment”.

Now, the moment to give the verdict is imminent, which puts the minister under strong political pressure. This week, he was summoned to appear in the Planalto, postponing the agenda to talk to the president. Sources linked to the government claim that the president is dissatisfied with Queiroga’s public statements about the guidelines.

An alternative that can free the minister is for Secretary Angotti himself to reverse the decision to bar the guidelines, which, on the other hand, would put the name of the person appointed by Bolsonaro in check. In any case, it is up to Queiroga to make the final decision. As he himself told journalists on Thursday (27), “I am the main health authority in this country”.