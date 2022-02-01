Enyaq Coupé iV. Skoda’s new electric SUV goes further and brings an RS

One of the main novelties of the Czech brand for 2022, the Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV has now been revealed, bringing with it more than a look with an emphasis on dynamism.

With practically the same dimensions as the Enyaq — it’s 4 mm longer and, interestingly, 6 mm higher, the Enyaq Coupé iV stands out for its arched roofline.

Thanks to the new profile, the aerodynamic coefficient (C x ) settled at 0.234 (0.26 on the Enyaq we already knew), the best record in the segment. The same roof line ended up, however, slightly harming the luggage compartment capacity, which dropped from 585 liters to 570 liters.

Available with two batteries, with 62 kWh and 82 kWh — 58 kWh and 77 kWh, respectively, of usable capacity — the Enyaq Coupé iV has four versions:

Enyaq Coupé iV 60 — 179 hp (132 kW), 310 Nm, 62 kWh battery, rear-wheel drive;

Enyaq Coupé iV 80 — 204 hp (150 kW), 310 Nm, 82 kWh battery, rear-wheel drive;

Enyaq Coupé iV 80x — 265 hp (195 kW), 425 Nm, 82 kWh battery, all-wheel drive;

Enyaq Coupé iV RS — 299 hp (220 kW), 460 Nm, 82 kWh battery, all-wheel drive.

As for autonomy, improvements in the field of aerodynamics «have paid dividends» in this regard, with the Czech brand announcing, for now, values ​​for some of the versions.

However, taking into account that the Enyaq Coupé iV 80 promises 545 km of autonomy with the 82 kWh battery, when the “normal” Enyaq is limited to 500 km in the same version, we can anticipate considerable gains in the other versions.

As far as charging is concerned, the 82 kWh battery can be recharged from 10% to 80% in just 29 minutes. already in a wallbox of 11 kW (the ŠKODA iV Charger) a full charge takes six to eight hours. Finally, it is also possible to recharge from a 2.3 kW socket.

