Enyaq Coupé iV. Skoda’s new electric SUV goes further and brings an RS

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Enyaq Coupé iV. Skoda’s new electric SUV goes further and brings an RS 6 Views

One of the main novelties of the Czech brand for 2022, the Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV has now been revealed, bringing with it more than a look with an emphasis on dynamism.

With practically the same dimensions as the Enyaq — it’s 4 mm longer and, interestingly, 6 mm higher, the Enyaq Coupé iV stands out for its arched roofline.

Thanks to the new profile, the aerodynamic coefficient (Cx) settled at 0.234 (0.26 on the Enyaq we already knew), the best record in the segment. The same roof line ended up, however, slightly harming the luggage compartment capacity, which dropped from 585 liters to 570 liters.

