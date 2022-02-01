Ethanol price drops in 18 states and DF in the week, says ANP – 01/31/2022

Average prices of hydrous ethanol fell in 18 states and the Federal District in the week between January 23 and 29, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) compiled by AE-Taxas.

In other 7 states, prices rose, while in Amapá it was not possible to compare because there was no survey in the previous week. At the stations surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol dropped 0.91% in the week compared to the previous week, from R$5.053 to R$5.007 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state with the most stations evaluated, the average price of hydrous ethanol was R$ 4.789 per liter, a drop of 1.26% compared to the previous week (R$ 4.85).

The minimum price recorded in the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$4,199 a liter, in São Paulo, while the lowest state average price, of R$4,776, was registered in Mato Grosso. The maximum price, R$ 7.50 per liter, was verified at a gas station in Rio Grande do Sul. The highest average price in the state was also that of Rio Grande do Sul, at R$ 6.354.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country fell 1.42%. The state with the biggest drop in the period was Rio Grande do Sul, where the liter devalued 7.87% in the month. In the weekly calculation, the biggest drop in price, of 2.33%, was observed in Mato Grosso; and the biggest increase, 4.21%, occurred in Bahia.

Competitiveness

Gasoline was more competitive than ethanol in all states and the Federal District in the week between January 23 and 29, according to ANP survey compiled by AE-Taxas. The criteria consider that ethanol from sugarcane or corn, due to its lower calorific value, has a price limit of 70% of the petroleum derivative at service stations to be considered advantageous. In the average of the stations surveyed in Brazil, ethanol has a parity of 75.2% compared to gasoline.

The states with parity closest to 70% are Goiás, Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais, at 71.41%, 73.23% and 74.28%, respectively – these are the only ones below 75%. São Paulo, the main producer and consumer of biofuel, has parity at 75.18%.