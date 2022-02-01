Ex-employees say Neuralink works “on fear”

Things remain complicated for Neuralink’s public image, which now has six former employees accusing it of fostering a culture of fear and pressure on its employees. Elon Musk’s company has been attacked for making promises seen as unrealistic in the development of a brain implant that, according to its founder, promises to help people with motor difficulties, in addition to allowing, in the future, “to upload your consciousness and not stay for behind the machines”.

In the last week, the Digital Look published text showing how some experts discredited Elon Musk, who promised that Neuralink would soon perform clinical trials on humans, which caused fear and concern in the scientific community.

Elon Musk founded or helped found companies such as Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink. Interestingly, all of these have already been involved in cases of harassment or excessive pressure against employees. Image: Naresh777/Shutterstock

Speaking to Fortune magazine, the six former employees said that Neuralink exerts unusual pressure on its employees, often asking for results that border on the impossible and exerting continued weight even when the timing is favorable.

“There was this top-down dissatisfaction with the pace of our progress, even though we were advancing at unprecedented speeds,” said one of the magazine’s sources. “Even so, Elon [Musk] was never satisfied”.

According to them, Musk himself created a toxic environment where people most feared to “annoy” the billionaire, who “insisted on imposing unrealistic deadlines for overly ambitious goals”. One of the interviewees said that, for this reason, the percentage of turnover (corporate term that applies to the volume of people who leave a company and are replaced) the company is one of the largest in the industry.

The information was not commented on by Neuralink, but rumors about this higher average are not exactly new: in May 2021, Max Hodak, co-founder of Neuralink, abruptly announced his departure from the company, but without detailing the reason. Information raised by the American media, however, indicated that he and Musk no longer looked at each other, and that Hodak would have, according to some, been expelled from the company due to the billionaire’s influence.

Elon Musk’s name has also been linked to toxic work cultures at his other companies: in a November 2021 story published by the Washington Post, the lawsuit against Jessica Barraza, who claims she faced so much pressure at Tesla that ended up facing episodes of anxiety and panic attacks. She was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) — a condition commonly seen in soldiers returning from war.

The following month, in December, an independent article signed by Ashley Kosak, a former engineering intern at SpaceX for four years, drew attention to allegations of sexual harassment and that cases of the type reported to the company’s human resources (HR) area. were summarily buried without investigation. SpaceX never responded to requests for comment from CNBC, which covered the case at the time.

The six former employees who accuse Neuralink of fostering a culture of corporate fear did not identify themselves, but their accusations add weight to a public image that has already been greatly eroded. Coupled with the company’s refusing to comment on concerns raised by experts who doubt its ethics or ability to implant chips in people’s brains (especially in 2022), the company has faced even greater public scrutiny.

Even so, Neuralink once again preferred silence.

