Ex-girlfriend defends Paulo André from criticism for ‘abandoning’ son

Paulo André congratulated his son, who turned five months old, during the Game of Discord this Monday (31), and the gesture generated criticism from netizens who accused him of “abandoning” the child. The athlete’s ex-girlfriend and the baby’s mother had to go public against the attacks and explain that she agreed with the decision for him to go to BBB 22.

It all started when Isabela Reis made a publication that went viral on Twitter. “Paulo André has a five-month-old son and is he at the BBB? Being a father is too good”, criticized the journalist. In the sequence, Thays came out in defense of her ex-boyfriend: “So, since I am the mother of his son, I have the freedom to defend him, since everything was very discussed and well thought out between the two of us”.

“The athlete’s life is not easy in Brazil, and we saw the BBB as a way to provide a better life for our son,” the model countered. A number of netizens also responded to the post in support.

“It’s unfortunate that you still have to say that. These people want to seal it at the cost of nothing. The guy is there trying to give his son a better life, earn more money, etc., and he’s still being judged. like Pedro Salis.

Then she made another post saying that Paulo André “does not measure efforts to be a big daddy”. Since the announcement of his participation in the reality, Thays has made publications of support and support for his brother.

“This is a totally different challenge than what you’re used to facing. This time you won’t be on the track, you won’t need to run under ten seconds, but there’s one thing that hasn’t changed: you still need to get ahead! did everything for your family, for our son, enjoying all the good things in this world, and I admire you so much for that”, wrote the model on her Instagram at the premiere of BBB 22.

Check out below the moment in which Paulo André sends congratulations to his son in the discord game and the debate that the gesture generated on Twitter.

Paulo saying hello to Peazinho (son) who is 5 months old today! 😍 #BBB22pic.twitter.com/wJ8L2F7qkx — Paulo André 🏁 (@iampauloandre) February 1, 2022

Does Paulo Andre have a five-month-old son and is he on the bbb? Being a father is too good — Isabela Reis (@bela_reis) February 1, 2022

So… since I am the mother of his son, I have the freedom to defend him, since everything was discussed and well thought out between the two of us. The athlete’s life is not easy in Brazil and we saw the bbb as a way to provide a better life for our son. — Thays 🏁 (@thaysandreata) February 1, 2022

Sorry you still have to say that These people want to seal at the cost of nothing The guy is there trying to give his son a better life, earn more money, etc. and is still judged… Unfortunate forces — Pedro Salis (@pedro_salis) February 1, 2022

