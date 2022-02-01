Exchange Rate: Real Surfing the Wave of Foreign Flow

The day was yesterday of very intense volatility and a fight between longs and shorts to form . It closed down 1.59% at R$5.3059. At the minimum, it dropped to R$5.2848. Very intense flow of foreign capital to Brazil continues.

Brazil ended 2021 with its first in eight years, with debt measures coming in better than market expectations.

January was marked by turmoil in several asset classes, but emerging currencies resisted and investors left positions in rich markets and bet on assets from places seen as discounted, with Brazil emerging among the preferences.

With the at the highest level in nearly four decades and the ones close to zero, it’s time for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to start removing support offered during the pandemic. March is coming and we will see at what pace it will happen.

We are seeing a seller flow of dollars, both in emerging markets and in developed countries.

The market will continue to operate today in anticipation of the decision of the Central Bank of Brazil, which will come out tomorrow, after a two-day meeting that begins this Tuesday. Market estimates that the , currently at 9.25% per year, will increase by 1.5 percentage points for the third consecutive time, as promised by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) in the statement from the last meeting. Higher interest rates in Brazil are widely seen as positive for the real, as they raise the profitability of the domestic fixed income market. It remains to be seen if this is already priced in exchange or not.

According to what was released yesterday, the market’s expectation for the dollar exchange rate in 2022 remained the same as that projected last week, at R$ 5.60. For 2023, the forecast for the dollar exchange rate rose from R$5.46 to R$5.50. As for 2024, the projection remained stable, with the dollar at R$ 5.40. As I said earlier, I find these long-term projections unreliable.

agenda of the day

For today here in Brazil and in the USA, the January PMIs.

CHECK IT OUT: Investing.com Economic Calendar

Tomorrow we will know the monetary policy decision, but only after the market closes.

Good business to all!