Federal Police free Bolsonaro and open crisis with Covid CPI

posted on 01/02/2022 05:53 / updated on 01/02/2022 05:55



(credit: Alan Santos/PR)

The Federal Police concluded that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not commit a crime of malfeasance in the case of negotiations for the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin. The final report of the investigations was sent, yesterday, to Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), rapporteur of the case. The investigators’ conclusion provoked criticism from members of the Covid CPI and the whistleblower, federal deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF).

“There is no correspondence, relationship of adequacy, between the facts and the crime of malfeasance attributed to the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro. The judgment of typicality, in this case, could not even go beyond the contour of formal typicality. There is no materiality. crime”, emphasizes an excerpt from the document.

Despite not pointing out the crime of the Chief Executive, the document signed by delegate William Tito Schuman Marinho does not deny the version of the Miranda brothers either (read Memory). “There is also no doubt that federal deputy Luis Miranda and public servant Luis Ricardo, at the time, brought to the attention of the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, information that, in their view, would indicate the occurrence of irregularities”, contained in the document. However, it was concluded that there was no crime of malfeasance, because, according to the delegate, communicating possible irregularities is not part of the “legal duty”, or attribution of a President of the Republic.

“In the absence of the functional duty of the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, to communicate any irregularities of which he has become aware – and of which he is not a part as co-author or participant – to investigative bodies, such as the Federal Police, or supervisory bodies, it is not the official act is present, an essential objective constitutive element to characterize the incriminating criminal type”, emphasizes Marinho. He defined the conduct as something “close to an absence of the fulfillment of a civic duty, but not a deviation from a functional (read legal) duty”.

The PF’s conclusion was met with criticism from congressmen, especially former members of the Covid CPI. Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), who was vice president of the commission, warned: “It wasn’t enough to demoralize the institutions, now Bolsonaro is smearing the Federal Police. We need to get this maloqueiro out of the Presidency this year! Justice and the director of the PF to provide clarifications in the Senate”.

For Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), Bolsonaro did commit a crime of malfeasance. Police delegate, the parliamentarian stressed that the document has little legal relevance. What should be taken is the content collected in the investigations, as highlighted.

“In police work, what matters are the identified facts. The delegate’s opinion on the case is not relevant, I can speak with authority. That is, Bolsonaro had access to crime information and did not take action. Who will assess whether he is or non-prevarication is Justice, after the Public Ministry’s manifestation”, he said.

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), who was the CPI’s rapporteur, defined the position of delegate William Tito Schuman Marinho as “strange”, since the investigator himself stated that the president knew about the alleged irregularities. “The delegate’s strange position. He confirms the existence of the fact, but then emphasizes that it is not the president’s duty to make the crime public. It is the duty, yes, of anyone and even more of the president. The conversations with the Miranda brothers were not denied even by Bolsonaro, on the contrary,” he said.

Author of the complaint, Deputy Luis Miranda, also disapproved of the conclusion: “The PF confirms 100% of the testimony of Deputy Luis Miranda, however, despite knowing about the irregularities, the President of the Republic would not have committed a crime by not doing anything about the complaints ! Do you agree with this decision? I have always defended and will continue to defend the PF, but I disagree this time!”, he posted on social media.

In turn, government allies who were part of the CPI celebrated the PF report. Senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC), for example, mentioned the fact on social networks. “As we already predicted, the final report of the PF, sent today (yesterday) to the STF, concluded that no crime of malfeasance was identified by President Jair Bolsonaro in the case of Covaxin vaccines”, he wrote.

Senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO), who gained prominence among Bolsonaristas for his fierce defense of the government in the commission, said that the PF brought to light what “everyone knew, except the G7”. “There at the CPI, they treated this as a big scandal, which Bolsonaro would have prevaricated. Empty accusations and without evidence, just to attack the president’s image within the pre-election game”, he criticized.