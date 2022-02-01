FGTS 2022: When can I withdraw my balance?

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a right that every worker with a formal contract has. However, the amounts deposited can only be withdrawn in certain situations, such as retirement or other situations provided for by law.

See also: Termination of the 40% FGTS fine and workers’ unemployment insurance

The savings account is created by the employer, who must monthly deposit an amount equivalent to 8% of the employee’s salary. Remembering that the right is not deducted from the remuneration, with an additional portion destined for the fund.

What situations is FGTS withdrawal allowed?

to withdraw the FGTS, the worker must fit into one of the following situations:

Dismissal without just cause by the employer;

Termination by agreement between employer and employee;

To buy your own home;

To complement payment for property purchased through a consortium;

To complement the payment of financed property (by the SFH – Housing Financial System);

Termination for termination of a fixed-term contract;

By closing the company: valid in case of partial or total extinction of the company or establishment;

Termination for mutual fault (employer and employee) or force majeure (if the company is hit by fire or flood, for example);

Termination by retirement;

In the event of natural disasters, such as floods or windstorms;

Being a single worker, employed through a class entity, is suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

For workers who are 70 years old or older;

Workers or dependents with HIV;

Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer;

Workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness;

Employees who stay three years in a row or more without working with a formal contract;

In case of death of the holder, the legally recognized dependents and heirs can make the withdrawal;

Birthday withdrawal.

How to consult?

To check the balance of FGTS, the worker can access one of the following service channels:

application of FGTS (available for Android and IOS);

(available for Android and IOS); site from Caixa Econômica Federal ;

; Caixa’s Call Center – calling 0800 726 01 01 and informing the CPF;

Physical branches of the bank.