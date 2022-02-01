find out if you receive any benefits this week

Yadunandan Singh 8 seconds ago Business Comments Off on find out if you receive any benefits this week 0 Views

This week, from January 30th to December 5th, February, some benefits will be paid to Brazilian citizens. Some of these benefits are paid monthly, others are paid only at the beginning of 2022.

The most awaited benefits at the beginning of the year are the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022, The Brazil aid (old one Family Scholarship) The Gas Allowance (also known as gas voucher), INSS pensions and pensions and the values ​​of FGTS [Confira os calendários abaixo]

In this year, the average amount of Aid Brazil it will change. learn more here.

Gas Allowance 2022

January’s gas aid ends this week. The benefit is paid according to the Auxílio Brasil calendar. This Monday (31), beneficiaries with NIS ending in 0 receive the Gas Aid.

NIS ending in 0

Brazil Aid 2022

The Auxílio Brasil 2022 calendar started on Tuesday, January 18, and ends on Monday (31). Beneficiaries with NIS ending in 0 receive today.

NIS ending in 0

FGTS birthday withdrawal

Workers who opt for the anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) are gradually starting to have access to the 2022 quota.

Withdrawals occur according to the worker’s birthday month. This week, the FGTS withdrawal is available for those born in January. This loot is available until March 31, 2022.

As of this Tuesday (1st), FGTS withdrawals begin for those born in February. These withdrawals continue until April 30.

INSS

Payment for retirees and pensioners who earn less than 1 minimum wage began on Tuesday, January 25th. This week, beneficiaries receive the final benefit card number (without considering the digit) from 5 to 9.

Card ending in 5

Card ending in 6

Card ending in 7

Card ending in 8

Card ending in 9

PIS Calendar 2022 dates

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is one of the most awaited benefits by Brazilians. You payments of PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 they haven’t started yet, so no one gets it this week.

Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal, according to the following schedule:

BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29
October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29
December March 31 December 29

Pasep salary allowance calendar 2022

They also do not receive Pasep beneficiaries, as the calendar has not yet started.

already the public sector workers, who receive the Pasep, by Banco do Brasil, receive according to the following schedule:

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

Withdrawal of quotas from the PIS/Pasep fund

The PIS/Pasep quotas are the accumulated balance in the registered worker’s individual account, resulting from the amounts credited at the time of the distributions made by the PIS/PASEP Fund in the financial years 71/72 to 88/89.

The calculation is proportional to the length of service recorded in the account and the worker’s annual salary.

Only workers registered as a participant in the PIS/PASEP Fund until 10/04/88 and who have not yet made the withdrawal are entitled to withdraw PIS Quotas.

This loot is available until June 1, 2025.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Jeff Bezos invests heavily in the obsession with being immortal

Home › Science › Health > Jeff Bezos invests heavily in the obsession …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved