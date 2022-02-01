find out if you receive any benefits this week

This week, from January 30th to December 5th, February, some benefits will be paid to Brazilian citizens. Some of these benefits are paid monthly, others are paid only at the beginning of 2022.

The most awaited benefits at the beginning of the year are the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022, The Brazil aid (old one Family Scholarship) The Gas Allowance (also known as gas voucher), INSS pensions and pensions and the values ​​of FGTS [Confira os calendários abaixo]

In this year, the average amount of Aid Brazil it will change. learn more here.

Gas Allowance 2022

January’s gas aid ends this week. The benefit is paid according to the Auxílio Brasil calendar. This Monday (31), beneficiaries with NIS ending in 0 receive the Gas Aid.

NIS ending in 0

Brazil Aid 2022

The Auxílio Brasil 2022 calendar started on Tuesday, January 18, and ends on Monday (31). Beneficiaries with NIS ending in 0 receive today.

NIS ending in 0

FGTS birthday withdrawal

Workers who opt for the anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) are gradually starting to have access to the 2022 quota.

Withdrawals occur according to the worker’s birthday month. This week, the FGTS withdrawal is available for those born in January. This loot is available until March 31, 2022.

As of this Tuesday (1st), FGTS withdrawals begin for those born in February. These withdrawals continue until April 30.

INSS

Payment for retirees and pensioners who earn less than 1 minimum wage began on Tuesday, January 25th. This week, beneficiaries receive the final benefit card number (without considering the digit) from 5 to 9.

Card ending in 5

Card ending in 6

Card ending in 7

Card ending in 8

Card ending in 9

PIS Calendar 2022 dates

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is one of the most awaited benefits by Brazilians. You payments of PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 they haven’t started yet, so no one gets it this week.

Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal, according to the following schedule:

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



Pasep salary allowance calendar 2022

They also do not receive Pasep beneficiaries, as the calendar has not yet started.

already the public sector workers, who receive the Pasep, by Banco do Brasil, receive according to the following schedule:

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

Withdrawal of quotas from the PIS/Pasep fund

The PIS/Pasep quotas are the accumulated balance in the registered worker’s individual account, resulting from the amounts credited at the time of the distributions made by the PIS/PASEP Fund in the financial years 71/72 to 88/89.

The calculation is proportional to the length of service recorded in the account and the worker’s annual salary.

Only workers registered as a participant in the PIS/PASEP Fund until 10/04/88 and who have not yet made the withdrawal are entitled to withdraw PIS Quotas.

This loot is available until June 1, 2025.