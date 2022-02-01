Find out which photo NASA took on the day you were born – Tecnologia

NASA maintains a website with daily photos with space themes. The files cover objects from across the cosmos, such as stars, black holes, galaxies, solar system and more. The Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD) platform went viral on social media, as users began to use it to search for the image. registered on the day they were born.

The discovery of the tool was one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter Friday (28). A tutorial published on TikTok was shared by users on the bird’s network with the tip.

In APOD you can also find photos of technology, such as rockets, observatories and even off-Earth stations. There is also a record of astronauts and scientists important to space exploration. However, the platform files only exist from June 1995so those born before that date can’t get into the new trend.

Some Twitter users were thrilled to find photos of galaxies and stars taken on the same day, month and year they were born.

How to find the NASA photo registered at your birth

First, go to the Hubble Space Telescope archive website:

Then the user should come across a page with a large listing of files.

Finally, just find the day, month and year the individual was born and find out what was recorded by NASA on that day.

DN at NASA

THE Northeast Diary joined in the fun and sought which photo was captured by NASA on the 40th anniversary of the newspaper, celebrated on December 19 of last year. On that day, the US space agency recorded the planetary alignment between Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Moon and Uranus in the italy sky.

Subtitle:

In addition to the photos, the platform also offers a summary of what was recorded on the date. Photograph:

Antonio Finazzi/Nasa

As it was first circulated in 1981 — the year before the files were uploaded by NASA — it is not possible to find the photo referring to the “birth” of the Diário do Nordeste.

