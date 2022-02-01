First in Paraná, Unimed Ponta Grossa offers Digital PA | The net

With the Digital PA, the beneficiary undergoes a virtual screening. If necessary, the customer is referred to face-to-face service.

Unimed Ponta Grossa is a pioneer in offering technology in favor of the health of its beneficiaries. Recently, the hospital unit made available the Digital Emergency Service. With this system it is possible to ‘unburden’ face-to-face consultations, ensuring safety and convenience for patients.

Monica Traub is Health Management Manager at Unimed Ponta Grossa, she highlights the operation of the Digital Emergency Service and the benefits it brings to users. “It is a virtual platform with artificial intelligence. The user informs the symptoms and other information about the health status and the system will perform a risk classification. At the end of filling, there is an orientation card, with information for the patient to be safe at home”, she says. “Now, through medical teleconsultation, assistance from nurses, we will ensure that our beneficiary is attended to safely”, she added. The platform is available to all Unimed Ponta Grossa beneficiaries (plan card started by 069), and also to beneficiaries from other Unimeds who reside in Ponta Grossa or in the cooperative’s area of ​​action.

With the Digital PA, patients avoid exposing themselves to the risk of a hospital environment unnecessarily. The service is online and, if necessary, the patient is referred to face-to-face reception.

To access the sorting system, click here.