Flexible car insurance is on average 33% cheaper, but hiring requires care. Check tips and simulations

Four months after the entry into force of the authorization issued by the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep), insurance companies began to offer flexible car policies with options on the market with prices, on average, 33% cheaper than traditional insurance. Among the products available, there are those with the possibility of contracting insurance that only covers theft and theft, or only collisions. Others offer both protections, but with compatible new replacement parts, not original from the automaker. On average, traditional insurance costs R$ 2 thousand per year. The economic insurance costs approximately R$ 1,650.

Susep’s objective is to popularize access to insurance, as industry estimates show that only 30% of the fleet in circulation is covered. Traditionally, experts say, car insurance policies had many restrictions, and the price was high.

The National Federation of General Insurance (FenSeg ) estimates that in the next three years, the possibility of contracting more flexible rules and, therefore, cheaper, could increase the currently insured fleet by 20% to 25%.

— There are two audiences: one that was an insurance consumer and lost purchasing power and is looking for products that are more consistent with their reality. Another profile is the one who bought the vehicle, but did not put the insurance value into the account, and it is an opportunity to reassess what portion of insurance fits in the pocket — evaluates Marcelo Sebastião, president of the FenSeg Auto Commission.

But it is necessary to pay attention to what is being hired and what is being left out of coverage to avoid surprises at the time of a claim.

— The intention to relax and simplify the rules is good. The percentage of those who take out car insurance is small due to the high cost (of the policy). Now, it is possible to think about increasing the insured base. But the movement will require great care. To customize as needed, policies have to be very clear about coverage and exclusions. The person needs to know and understand what they are hiring — highlights Carolina Vesentini, a lawyer at the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec).

Now, with costs to keep the car soaring, especially from IPVA and spare parts, cheaper insurance options have aroused the interest of consumers. In some insurers, interest in this type of product has increased by 10%, especially from people who have cars with more than five years of use and young drivers:

— In this period of pandemic with inflationary pressure, products with more affordable prices are more sought after. Most people looking for insurance had never taken out insurance before or had stopped doing it for financial reasons — says the director of Automobile at Tokio Marine, Luiz Padial.

According to Susep’s rules, it is foreseen the possibility of contracting insurance linked to the driver or driver indicated in the policy and not to the vehicle. Under this new modality, the driver has insurance coverage in the event of an accident even if the vehicle is not insured.

As the rule also allows consumers to have the freedom to choose the best conditions for contracting insurance that fits in their pocket, it is possible to stipulate a deductible for the repair of items independent of the vehicle such as headlights, mirrors, wheels, etc., the use of used parts repair and partial hull coverage.

— These rules are not valid for car insurance of civil liability that, in international travel, enter Mercosur countries — recalls the lawyer Ludmila Heloise Bondaczuk, Morad Advocacia office.

Product will need to sell well

According to Idec, among the most common complaints are difficulties regarding the deadline in the settlement of claims, inadequacy of the value of indemnities, lack of parts for repair and exclusion clauses unknown to the consumer.

— It’s not that insurance doesn’t work (for the consumer). But it is often poorly sold. People don’t know what they’re not actually buying. You call the broker and say the insurance is expensive. he can offer you a cheaper product, but you need to know where he cut costs — emphasizes Christian Wellisch, founding partner of Globus Seguros, a company that is still studying the launch of flexible insurance.

For Marcelo Sebastião, it is important to understand what is being offered and how big is the coverage so as not to get frustrated.

— The owner tries to compare traditional insurance and all guarantees with the flexible one, whether or not it covers flooding and flooding. That you can ask questions about the assistance clauses what you are missing in relation to the complete product. It’s no use having basic assistance, if the person makes a lot of trips, for example – says Marcelo Sebastião, president of the FenSeg Automotive Commission.

With such different models available on the market, it will be necessary for the consumer to understand in detail each contract conditions, including basic coverage, deductible value, car spare parts, possibility of indemnification and civil liability, and study the offers on a case-by-case basis.

— The insurance company seeks to serve a public that does not have insurance or does not have adequate protection of assets and liability, for vehicles preferably over three years old and of average market value, and for those looking for protection and quality services with prices more attractive and coverages and limits compatible with your needs. Due to the different products and services available to consumers, it is essential to correctly understand the product being purchased, and it is important to consult an insurance broker to assist you — explains Eduardo Menezes, executive superintendent of ]Auto Product at Bradesco Seguros .

Care when hiring

Record

It is necessary to verify that the company is registered with Susep and that it is in good standing. To do so, simply search the general conditions and consult the status of the process following the path: www.susep.gov.br > Public Information > Supervised Market > Supervised Entities.



Digital

Be careful when contracting insurance digitally, attention must be redoubled especially to check the exclusions. In many cases the help of an insurance broker can be important in choosing the right coverage.

complete data

It is essential to correctly fill in the data when taking out insurance. You should not omit information or lie on the form, under penalty of not receiving compensation. Make sure that all information provided by you when purchasing auto insurance is correct. Check that information such as the number of drivers, age of all of them, addresses and everything else matches the information passed by you.

read the contract

It is important to read the contract carefully. Before signing, it is also essential to assess the relationship between the premium — the total amount paid by the insured — and the deductible — the amount used to cover part of the repair when the car is partially lost, as well as the amount to be received in case of compensation. Also note the exclusion clauses, that is, cases in which there will be no indemnity.

partial coverage

When taking out insurance, it will be possible to choose not to have coverage for theft and theft, guaranteeing only compensation in case of damage to the vehicle, such as accidents such as collisions and fires. Or the opposite, only for robbery and theft and with or without mechanical assistance and spare car.