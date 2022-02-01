For Rodrigo’s affair, traumas justify the ‘addiction’ in play; understand · TV news

Rodrigo Mussi is one of the main highlights in the first weeks of BBB 22 because of his “addiction” to talking about the game with the other participants. Veterinarian Tássia Rezende, the brother’s affair outside of Globo’s reality show, explained that the boy’s attitudes are motivated by trauma in his life.

In an interview with journalist Leo Dias’ column, Tássia revealed that many of Rodrigo’s attitudes in the most watched house in Brazil are defense mechanisms caused by the commercial manager’s insecurity.

“As I know his fears and traumas, I’m sad because the public has only known him for two weeks. A lot of his stuff there is a reflection of a life, of traumas that he treats out here to live better and well”, explained Tássia to the column. .

The vet explains that she understands that her brother’s insistence on talking about game strategies in almost all of his interactions with other confined people is annoying to the public, but she regretted Rodrigo’s short time at the house so that the spectators could get to know him better.

It makes me sad to see people making fun of him and picking on him, I know it’s tiring for him to talk about game, game, game, but it’s fear, and playing is the way he found to defend himself. It’s your defense mechanism.

On social media, part of the public condemns Rodrigo’s participation in BBB 22 and cheers for his elimination from the wall this Tuesday (1st) — the brother disputes the hot seat with Natália Deodato and Jessilane Alves. Despite the revolt of the netizens, Tássia assured that the affair is a good person and capable of turning the tables if he remains in the house.

“He’s an exceptional guy and if he had been who he is out here with the people close to him, [os participantes] they would bond more easily, for the wonderful person he is. That way he wouldn’t be so insecure about wanting to make alliances and play to protect himself. Over time, it will open up,” he added.

About their relationship, the 33-year-old veterinarian said she met Rodrigo eight months ago on social media. However, upon learning of the boy’s entry into BBB 22, both decided that he would participate in the reality show without ties and that they would talk after the end of the program.

“In the beginning, it was a more distant relationship, with him more reserved, and we got closer over time, in which he became more open, more affectionate. Then he would talk about feelings, about care, and shared more about life. We talked very openly about it, and that he should come in and live this unique experience in his life in an intense way, without being connected to the issues out here”, he concluded.

Check out pictures of Tássia published on social media:

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#65 – The BBB 22 went wrong or is it still salvageable?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: