From clerk to manager; fast food giant has 104 vacancies in Paraná

THE BK Brazil, franchised master of the brands Burger King and Popeyes in the country, starts the year 2022 announcing 1,162 job vacancies Throughout the national territory. Of these, 1,138 are opportunities for the restaurants of the two brands, in the states of Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo and the other 24 vacancies for the corporate in the areas of Technology, Legal, Financial, Marketing and Sales. In Paraná, there are 104 vacancies.

For restaurants, positions are available for the leadership team – Shift Coordinator and Restaurant Manager with a college degree required or completed; Attendance that is attending or has finished high school, in addition to Maintenance Technician, with training in a technical course in Electrotechnics, Electronics, Electromechanics, Mechatronics and Industrial Automation. Entries can be made via whatsapp, through the number (11) 94317 6360, where the company, since 2019, has a bot for recruitment.

In the corporate sector, with an office located in Barueri, São Paulo, the company is looking for professionals to occupy positions of Digital Manager, Trade Marketing Coordinator, Financial Assistant, System Analyst, Expansion Coordinator, Accounting Analyst, Internal Audit Analyst, Strategic planning and IR, among others.

Candidates must have higher education and, in more senior cases, graduate degrees. To apply for the selection process, simply access the company’s job bank on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/burger-king-do-brasil/jobs/.

Those approved will be hired under the CLT regime and will receive, in addition to the fixed salary, a variable remuneration, compatible with the market, in addition to benefits such as medical insurance, life insurance, quality of life program and for pregnant women, Gympass and transportation vouchers. With a strong investment in its employees, BK Brasil still bets on a career path program for those who want to grow.