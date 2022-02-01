Galaxy S22 Ultra: promotional materials leak and confirm top-of-the-line specs

We’ve already seen several Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications leak showing its look and now the well-known leaker Evan Blass has published Samsung’s top-of-the-line promotional materials that confirm its main specifications such as camera sensors, dimensions, design and even compatibility with the S Pen .

Starting with the screen, the Galaxy S22 Ultra should have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution with an adaptive rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 1750 nits, HDR+, S Pen support and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. .

The material indicates an Exynos 2200 processor with 4nm lithography. As the images are in Italian, we assume that this chip will be in all S22 Ultra units in Europe, while the US, China and South Korea should have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version. The record continues with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The battery must be 5000mAh with 45W fast charging going from 0% to 100% in less than an hour, however the charger must be sold separately.

Speaking of cameras, the phone should have a main sensor of 108 megapixels f / 1.8 with optical stabilization, secondary sensor of ultra wide-angle with 12 MP f / 2.2 and even more two 10 MP sensors with 3x and 10x zoom. These cameras must still be aided by a laser autofocus system and have 100x digital Space Zoom. The front camera must be 40 megapixels f/2.2. This whole set will bring more quality when shooting and shooting in low light, resulting in videos in up to 8K with advanced image stabilization.

















Finally, Galaxy S22 Ultra connections will be Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, 5G support, Wireless PowerShare and NFC. The device must still have IP68 certification with the following dimensions: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm weighing 227 grams. The system will be One UI 4 based on Android 12. We expect to hear even more about the device on February 9, when Samsung will hold Galaxy Unpacked to present the entire Galaxy S22 lineup.

