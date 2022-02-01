Galaxy S22 Ultra should go on sale in February, but other models may delay

The Galaxy S22 line will be made official during the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled to take place on February 9 and which will bring to light Samsung’s new bets to rival competitors in the same category such as the Xiaomi 12 Pro and other devices. As in previous years, the South Korean giant should present the world with the new family with three versions aimed at users looking for performance and productivity: Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, which vary the technical sheet and extra features depending on the chosen variant.

The market expectation is that the Galaxy S22 Ultra version will go on sale from February 25th, while the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus variants should have availability postponed to March 11th due to the shortage of semiconductors in the industry. , a crisis that has dragged on since 2020. Despite being coherent, this rumor goes against previous speculations that suggest the opposite of this scenario: delay in the Ultra model and availability of the others. However, we still don’t know what the South Korean’s decision will be and if the delay will in fact affect only the most basic models.

The initial forecast was that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could take at least three months to reach the shelves, significantly longer than the four weeks stipulated for this line. Overall, all the details about the Galaxy S22 family were leaked pointing to a flagship generation and with important advances both in internal hardware and construction, inserting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Samsung Exynos 2200 platforms, chipset that should equip the models. launched in Latin America.