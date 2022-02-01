Gasoline: should fuel go up more?

The price of oil has been hitting record highs in early 2022, driven by increased demand as the economy resumes and tensions between Russia and Ukraine. According to experts, this increase will eventually reach the price of fuel in Brazil.

Petrobras’ pricing policy, adopted in 2016, provides that the amount charged for fuels such as gasoline and diesel, derived from oil, is linked to the international market, in dollars. Therefore, fluctuations abroad end up having an impact on the Brazilian consumer.

Gasoline needs to rise 8%, say importers

The last adjustment made by Petrobras was announced on January 11. The increase was 4.85% for gasoline and 8.08% for diesel.

On that day, according to Reuters, a barrel of Brent oil was quoted at US$ 83. Now, the price is already in the range of US$ 90 – and forecasts from institutions such as the Goldman Sachs bank point out that the price may reach $100 in 2022.

Sérgio Araújo, executive president of Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), says that, last Thursday (27), the lag in prices charged by Petrobras was already “very high”.

Petrobras should have already gone up [os preços]. [Na quinta], market expectations were already for an increase of 9% in diesel and 8% in gasoline.

Serio Araújo, from Abicom

Importers claim that Petrobras has not been following all the variations in the price of oil. Companies complain that they are harmed by this practice, since the state-owned company is dominant in the market.

“If you bring a more expensive product [que o da Petrobras], obviously has a very big difficulty for commercialization. (…) The longer Petrobras takes to make the readjustment, the worse the situation gets”, says Araújo.

Dollar can help cushion high

Alexandre Chaia, economist and professor at Insper, says that, despite the rise in oil prices, the dollar’s downward trend “could be a breath of fresh air” for prices.

Last week, the price of the US currency fell by R$0.113 — from R$5.503 on Monday (24th) to R$5.39 on Friday (28th).

That could help offset the effect of rising oil prices — but only if the political issue [no Brasil] not to crumble [fazendo a cotação do dólar subir novamente].

Alexandre Chaia, from Insper

Dollar fall may not compensate

Even if the dollar continues to fall, however, the movement may not compensate for the entire variation in the price of oil. That is, there would also be readjustment for the consumer, albeit smaller.

In the opinion of Rodrigo Leão, technical coordinator of Ineep (Instituto de Estudos Estratégicos de Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis), linked to the FUP (Federação Único dos Petroleiros), it is unlikely that there will be any relief in the price of fuel in the Brazilian market.

What Petrobras has signaled is that at some point it will increase the price. That is why nothing indicates that the price for the consumer will fall. On the contrary, the trend is up.

Rodrigo Leão, from Ineep

A survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) carried out in the week between January 23 and 29 shows that a liter of gasoline already reaches R$ 8,029 in Angra dos Reis (RJ). On average, the fuel was sold at R$6,658 a liter, according to the agency.

Petrobras does not comment on possible increases

THE UOL questioned Petrobras about a possible readjustment, but the company stated that it does not anticipate decisions on prices.

Why is oil soaring

Helder Queiroz, a professor at the Energy Economics Group at the Institute of Economics at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) who was director of the ANP between 2011 and 2015, says that two main factors help to understand the rise in oil prices.

The first is the expectation of a resumption of economic growth, especially in the more developed countries. “Supply and demand are a little tight. Of course, there is availability for countries to increase their production, but at first this may be restricted”, he says.

The second aspect is geopolitical, related to a possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The two countries are important players in the supply of natural gas to Europe: Russia, for production, and Ukraine for transport. “In a moment of tension like this, there ends up having an effect of high prices”, says Queiroz.

According to the professor, it is difficult to predict what will happen with the price of oil. But if tensions between Russia and Ukraine subside, it is possible that there will be “an accommodation” of values.