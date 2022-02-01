Germany wants to reduce its dependence on Russian gas

The crisis in Ukraine exposed Germany’s energy dependence on Russian gas and spurred debate in Europe’s main economy about the need to develop renewable energy.

“Germany’s risky dependence on Putin’s gas”, summarized on Friday (28) the public broadcasting company Deutsche Welle, amid criticism of the German government for its apparent ambiguity in this crisis, torn between solidarity with its western allies and the need to take care of its big supplier.

More than 55% of Germany’s gas imports come from Russia, up 15 points from 2012, according to the latest Statistic Review of World Energy report. .

Gas heats 50% of German homes and accounts for 26.7% of primary energy consumption, according to official figures.

And, in the midst of the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, Berlin maintains a position of maximum moderation, refusing to hand over weapons to Ukraine, or urging caution in possible sanctions against Moscow if Russian troops invade the former Soviet republic.

The close energy cooperation between the two powers is materialized with the construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which connects them directly across the Baltic Sea and which has former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder among its leaders.

This infrastructure deprives Ukraine of its role as a connector between Russia and the EU (European Union) and therefore of significant revenue. If economic sanctions are imposed for a Russian invasion, the pipeline could be affected.

energy transition

With the Greens as a key member, the current coalition government in Germany wants to reduce this dependence and push forward the transition to renewable energy – one of its priorities.

“The progressive abandonment of fossil fuels will strengthen Europe in geopolitical terms”, analyzed the German Minister of Economy and Climate, Robert Habeck, recently.

“We see that geopolitical and security issues are linked to the second biggest crisis of our time: climate policy,” he said.

The government has set a target of reaching 80% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. To this end, Berlin plans to launch a huge program this year to build wind farms on 2% of the territory, in addition to imposing the installation of solar panels on the roofs of buildings.

“Enriching our energy matrix with many more renewable sources is an important contribution to greater energy security”, stressed the German Minister of Foreign Affairs, environmentalist Annalena Baerbock, last week.

There is, however, a short-term problem. Paradoxically, the energy transition will increase the consumption of gas, a temporary alternative to the abandonment of nuclear energy, a process that ends at the end of the year, and that of coal, scheduled for 2030.

These energies are used to support renewables when there is not enough sun or wind. Without them, and until the renewable energy storage infrastructure is ready, gas will have to take on this role.

The Fraunhofer economic institute calculates that, by 2030, Germany will have to increase its electricity production from gas by a third.

The government’s program envisages “accelerating (…) the construction of modern gas plants” to “ensure security of supply”.

And gas consumption is already increasing. In the previous year, the country spent 1 billion kWh, an increase of 3.9% year-on-year.

Alternatives

How to get rid of Moscow’s embrace? The government has greater diversification of imports.

An “alternative” would be “the full use of European methane terminals”, where liquefied gas transported by sea is delivered, according to a source from the Ministry of Economy.

The use of these resources coming, in particular, from the United States, Australia, or Qatar, would imply, however, an increase in energy prices, added the same source.

It is a delicate issue in a context of strong inflation in the European energy market, especially in Germany, where the issue of price increases is politically explosive.

In addition, inflation could worsen even further, given the scarce national gas reserve, below 42% of capacity. This is an exceptionally low level.

The risk of shortages was ruled out by the minister Annalena Baerbock, who, last Friday, assured that “supply is assured” in the country.