Glass hotel next to Machu Picchu overlooks the Sacred Valley

A glass dome built near Machu Picchu offers visitors, from February onwards, the chance not only to stay, but to fully immerse themselves in the culture and landscapes of the Peruvian Sacred Valley.

With just six suites, the new StarDome hotel aims to maintain an intimate atmosphere and close contact with Quechua tradition and spirituality.

Behind the project is Canadian Bob Berman, a retired lawyer who, after becoming a widower, made a pilgrimage to the region. His partner is Carlos Gibaia, a local shaman who had helped Bob in his period of mourning, and who already owned the land where the dome is located.

Together, they decided to develop the StarDome with a strong pillar of spiritual experiences linked to the region’s Inca roots both in its three three- to six-day retreat packages and in the philosophy behind the property’s spa.

according to the magazine travel and leisurethe new hotel only employs local staff, produces food and shares agricultural land with regional populations, and plans to contribute part of its profits to educational initiatives.

On the lower level of the dome, there are the first five suites, while the upper floor houses the StarDeck – with glass walls and a telescope to admire the night sky – and the Royal Apu suite, which offers privileged views and complete privacy.

Guests will be able to participate in healing rites, meetings on the medicinal properties of plants and excursions to the main points of the area, such as Machu Picchu.

The boutique hotel already accepts reservations from February 1st, with daily rates from US$399 (R$2,164) in low season and US$1,299 (R$7,045) in high season.