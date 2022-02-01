Globo shows beef between Rodrigo and Douglas during voting

During today’s edition of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), the station aired the discussion between Rodrigo and Douglas Silva, which took place during the vote in the confessional and, therefore, was not shown during the live program on yesterday.

Douglas was annoyed after Rodrigo pressured Eliezer, who was immunized by him and was entitled to an indication, to put the actor on the wall.

“Go, please go!”, asked Rodrigo, at the moment when Eli needed to make the nomination.

Shortly after appointing Douglas, Eliezer spoke with his colleague.

“For God’s sake, it’s nothing personal,” the brother assured the artist.

“It was your decision, right?” Douglas asked.

“It was mine,” confirmed the designer.

“But apparently it wasn’t. He was like ‘go, go, go’. He wanted it to be apparently just his,” continued the actor.

Rodrigo entered the conversation telling Douglas that his vote was not for him, but for Arthur Aguiar.

“I’m talking to him, I’m not talking to you,” Douglas countered.

“DG, he spoke for his choice,” replied Rodrigo.

“I’m talking to him, man. Follow your game. And pray I don’t come back”, concluded DG.

With Eli’s indication, Douglas went to the wall, but got free in the round-trip. Rodrigo, Jessilane and Natália are in the second hot seat of the edition.