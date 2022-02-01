Gmail will get a new look soon; see comparative

On Monday (31), Google announced a new User Interface for Gmail that, at first, closely resembles Microsoft Outlook. According to the company, the change comes to facilitate the integrated use between Gmail, Google Meet, Google Chat and Google Spaces.

You apps were grouped in a column on the left. On the same panel, the options for tags for emails received determine different colors for customer emails, personal messages and various projects. This allows the user to not have to open new tabs to start a meeting or access chat.

Gmail’s new look will bring apps in a column on the left Source: Source: Disclosure/Google

According to the company, from february 8 users will be able to choose whether or not to switch to the new look of Gmail. Initially, it will only be a test and you can change to the old look at any time through the settings.

Gmail’s current look has expanded apps, taking up more spaceSource: Source: Disclosure/Google

already from April this year, users who did not choose to test the new UI will view it by default, you can still revert to the classic look by going to Gmail settings. at the end of second quarter of 2022Gmail’s new look will become the default, and it will no longer be possible to change to the classic design.