God of War PC Mod Gives Kratos a Classic Look

A God of War PC mod could be quite interesting for older Kratos fans. Curious to know how the fight between the Spartan and Baldur would look if the warrior still had the classic look, the modder “Omega Fantasy” returned the style of the protagonist shown in the first titles of the franchise.

Without the Nordic chest armor and with the old goatee on his chin, the god starts to battle Baldur and, perhaps, stirs up the nostalgia of those who follow his saga since he took revenge on Ares and Zeus in the PS2 and PS3 games. Check out:

God of War Mod Leaves Kratos “Amazed”

Another God of War mod has already left Kratos with bulging eyes and a huge mouth — something bizarre (and hilarious) to say the least. Facial distortions transformed the Spartan’s appearance, which can be seen below:

Even Cory Barlog, game director joined in the fun and changed his Twitter cover. What do you think of these changes, reader?

Sony releases new update for God of War on PC

Sony has released a new update to further improve players’ experience of God of War on PC. The patch got rid of bugs with Atreus, got rid of the problems with crashes caused by graphics drivers and brought in customization of DLSS sharpening. See more details by clicking here.