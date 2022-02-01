Going to bicycle training and fear of winning at the beginning: get to know more about Ivan, Corinthians’ new goalkeeper | football

Although young, Ivan has already traveled a long road to reach Corinthians at the age of 24. The path in football of the new goalkeeper of Timão began to be trodden by bicycle.

It was almost 22 kilometers a day, between round trips, that he cycled to train in a social project in Rio das Pedras, a city neighboring Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo.

– There were days when the bike was not cool, without brakes. Enough of the puncture of the tire, the chain leaking. I already took the bike on my back to training, but that didn’t stop me – recalled Ivan, in a report shown on EPTV, an affiliate of Rede Globo, in December 2019.

1 of 1 Ivan, Corinthians goalkeeper, signs a contract — Photo: Felipe Szpak/Agência Corinthians Ivan, Corinthians goalkeeper, signs a contract — Photo: Felipe Szpak/Agência Corinthians

Of simple roots, Ivan shared a room with his parents and two brothers in Rio das Pedras. The humble two-room house in rural Batistada was home to the Quaresma family until recently, when Ivan managed to buy a new home for his parents.

Another dream was to have a dining table for family meals.

Get to know the story of goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta, who will compete in the Pre-Olympic

“When we were younger, we didn’t have much wealth. Since I was younger, my dream was to have a dinner table for us to eat, sit with the family. But my house didn’t.

– I remember that, in my first club, when we arrived at the restaurant to eat, then I saw everyone next to me, taking a plate, serving it and putting it on the tray. Everyone had a knife and fork. It’s normal, it’s just that I’ve never eaten like that. At home it was always with the spoon. Then I had something new, which I had to learn – said Ivan in a series produced by Ponte Preta itself to tell the story of players trained at the club.

In addition to financial difficulties, Ivan had to overcome a personal fear to become the top-level goalkeeper he is today.

At the beginning of his career, he was afraid of getting hit and turned his face when facing opponents face to face. A situation that was resolved with an “unusual” method by Concrete, Ivan’s goalkeeper coach from the base of Ponte.

He took a bandage, tied my hand and started kicking the ball. I felt a lot of pain, but it went away later – revealed Ivan.

‘The number 1’: Ivan is synonymous with safety in Ponte Preta’s goal

The goalkeeper signed a three-year contract with Timão and already has the documentation regularized to be registered in Paulistão. Corinthians acquired 50% of Ivan’s economic rights, but kept the amounts involved in the negotiation confidential.

Ivan competed in the Pre-Olympic tournament in 2020 (he was the starter until a ligament injury in his right wrist that led to surgery and took him off the pitch for almost eight months) and was even called up by coach Tite to the main team in 2019