Gol receives two more new Boeing 737 MAX 8s and ends January with 26 units





At the end of January, the airline Gol received two more Boeing 737-8 PR-GPJ (msn 60220) and PS-GPN (msn 65054), both new from the factory. They landed at Confins airport, where the company has a large hangar and should be nationalized soon, before being placed on the grid.

According to data from the inventory of the Planespotters website, the company ends the month of January with 26 737 MAX jets. There are 18 left to reach the level of 44 aircraft of the model, the number desired by the company according to the latest market update (32% of the total fleet, as shown in the table below).

The arrival of the new 737 MAXs allows GOL to accelerate the return of -700 and -800 NG aircraft on short-term leases, while maintaining flexibility to manage its fleet in alignment with fluctuations in air travel demand during and post-pandemic.

With current 737 MAX purchase commitments, GOL will meet its goal of having a fleet that is 75% MAX models by 2030.





Other jets ready

As can be seen, Gol should receive almost 20 new Boeing 737 MAX throughout the year, which means more than one per month. There are, at the moment, several copies already ready around the world, just waiting for the “green light” to be transferred to the company.

ORDERS FROM OTHER COMPANIES – there are other aircraft that were original orders from Jet Airways and are ready for delivery, which have registrations N420PK (msn 44872) and N406GK (msn 44874). Both are in storage and haven’t flown for many months. In addition to these, there is also the CN-MAZ jet (msn 60009), which was an order not delivered to Royal Air Maroc and passed on to Gol.

There are also original Gol orders:

PS-GPI (msn 44348) and PS-GPM (msn 65053) – the transfer of aircraft has already been requested and should take place between February and March.

PR-XMI (msn 43994) – has had recent tests and can be moved soon.

PR-XMK (msn 43995) and PR-XML (msn 43996) – are stored in the USA.

The above list is not exhaustive.



