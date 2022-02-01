Great Wall Motors in Brazil plans super economical SUVs

Great Wall Motors wants to be the leader of hybrids and electrics in the country (Photo: Disclosure)

The Chinese car manufacturer will start production in the domestic market. The same stated that it will develop products to be the leader in the hybrid and electric market in Brazil. Among the vehicles, Super economical SUVs capable of running up to 208 km/l, Look!

Want to know more? Follow @sitegaragem360 on Instagram to see more automotive news, videos, comparisons and tests that lead you to the best automotive deal clicking here.

Hybrid and electric dominate the brand’s plans with super-economic SUVs

GWM arrives in Brazil to inaugurate a new era of the automobile industry. More than an automaker, it will be a autotech and will offer technology with both electrified platforms (hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles), as well as smart connectivity platforms.

According to the automaker’s plans, vehicles with hybrid powertrain will combine sustainability and driving pleasure with configuration options ranging from 230 hp to 430 hp and 410 Nm to 762 Nm of torque. In practice, these numbers translate into acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h from 7.2 seconds to just 4.8 seconds and fuel consumption of 75 km/l and unbelievable 208 km/l in the combined use of the electric motor with the combustion engine as support.

These consumption values ​​are only possible because GWM will offer the hybrid in Brazil plug-in with the longest electric range in the world, of 200 kilometers. This model is still capable of recharging 80% of its battery in just 30 minutes.

Another technological novelty is that GWM is already starting partnerships to study the use of ethanol as a source of hydrogen generation for fuel cell vehicles.

Great Wall Motors invests in the Brazilian market

The largest 100% privately held Chinese automotive company, GWM will invest more than R$ 10 billion in the national market through the production of new vehicles that are manufactured in Iracemápolis, in the interior of São Paulo, the former Mercedes-Benz factory. According to the brand, there will be two investment cycles: around BRL 4 billion from 2022 to 2025 and BRL 6 billion between 2026 and 2032, generating 2,000 direct jobs by 2025.

GWM comes to the country to set up its largest production base outside China, with the aim of becoming an export center for Latin America.

“The Brazilian market is not only the leader in Latin America, but also one of the ten largest markets where GWM starts local production outside China. Brazil is definitely our strategic pillar to make our goal for 2025 happen”, says Koma Li, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GWM Brazil.

Brand development will be divided into three brands

To diversify the automaker’s operations in Brazil, GWM will have three brands, one for each product line. Haval will only market smart on-road SUVs, Tank will have luxury off-road SUVs and Poer will have smart pickup trucks.

In a second moment, will come the Ora line, a premium brand exclusively powered by battery. It will be the first 100% pure electric car brand in Brazil.

Nicole SantanaJournalist and specialist in business communication, with more than three years of experience working actively in the automotive sector and awarded in 2016 for best journalistic report through the Auto Informe contest. Currently he is dedicated to the writing of the Garagem 360 portal, producing news, tests and multimedia content about the automobile universe.

